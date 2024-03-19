HS Environment | The government wants to plug the pipes, even if there are better ways available – why aren't they used?

Both the researcher and the doctor of technology wonder why the government doesn't do cheap sink measures: they would cost a tenth of the cost of plugging pipes and would have a quick effect.

Terrestrial the government's goal of “plugging the chimneys”, i.e. significant technical carbon sinks, will not succeed in the schedule of the government's program in the 2020s.

In addition, creating technical sinks, i.e. in practice capturing the carbon dioxide released by the forest industry, is expensive. Recovery and storage of bio-derived emissions pay 120–240 euros per ton of carbon dioxide.

This has made experts ask where the government's cheaper and faster sink measures are.

Doctor of Technology Kimmo Klemola From Lappeenranta, he grabbed the calculator after reading HS thing from clogging the pipes.

In Klemola's opinion, the only sensible way to do CCS, i.e. Carbon Capture and Storage, is through forests. In other words, let the forests capture and store carbon dioxide.

The government has set aside 140 million euros for the promotion of technical sinks for the entire four-year government term.

Klemola calculated that with the sum, the state could buy 14,000 hectares of old forest for protection.

After that, Klemola calculated that this amount of forest would have tied up 7 million tons of carbon dioxide in the storage.

You can read more about Klemola's calculation under the subheading.

140 million euros and 7 million tons of carbon dioxide can be compared to the assessment of the Finnish climate panel, according to which it could be possible to create technical carbon sinks in Finland in the amount of about 5 million tons of carbon dioxide. If it were to be financed with public funds, at least 600 million euros per year would be needed.

In Klemola's forest storage, the price per ton of carbon dioxide would be 20 euros, while the technical sink is at its cheapest 120 euros per ton stored.

“CCS is expensive and consumes energy. Forest sinks do not need electricity, they are a cheap and efficient way to bind carbon dioxide,” says Klemola.

At the same time, additional protection would also improve the diversity of forest nature.

When it comes to promoting technical sinks, 140 million euros is a small amount of money, but when it comes to buying protected areas, it's a lot. In this year's budget of the Ministry of the Environment, EUR 38 million has been set aside for the purchase of nature reserves and protection compensations.

Klemola has the know-how to assess the issue, as he has been familiar with energy issues and natural resources for twenty years. He has a doctorate in technology. For his work, he prepares life cycle models to evaluate the environmental effects of energy production, industry and transport.

In addition, he works in the South Karelia district of the Finnish Nature Conservation Association. He is a green party member.

Klemola of course is an individual entrepreneur from Lappeenranta. But what kind of answers and alternatives can be found at the Finnish Center for Natural Resources, where the matter is considered by numerous researchers?

Research Professor Raisa Mäkipää says that there are numerous ways to find both in forests and fields.

The most effective method would be draining the peat fields, i.e. raising the water level in the fields cleared for peat lands.

Another effective way would be to switch from clear-cutting to continuous cultivation in moist, spruce-dominant bog forests, because clear-cutting these bog forests release a lot of climate emissions.

Both methods could save emissions by one million tons of carbon dioxide. Both methods work quickly.

The easiest thing is to leave the plowed field as a climatic wetland, in which case you will no longer be able to harvest any kind of crop from it. One possible crop for a wet field is reed sedge, which can be used for example as a mulch.

The choice of means is not limited to two.

A moderate delay in felling would significantly increase the carbon sink of forests. The country's government could influence the rotation times by changing the forest law.

By fertilizing forests, you can achieve additional growth and therefore also carbon sequestration.

Also, increasing protected areas and increasing the number of saving trees left in felling would increase the carbon sink.

Preventing deforestation would be one of the most effective means, especially if the swamp forests were left uncleared for fields. Afforestation of wastelands would also help, but it is a more expensive method and has a slow effect.

“ “Why can't both be promoted?”

How about the price of these means? For example, switching to continuous cover forestry would not necessarily cost anything. Changing peat fields to wetter would cost 10–30 euros per reduced ton of emissions.

The cheapest the means are therefore less than a tenth of what it costs to run technical carbon sinks. Many of the methods can be in the order of 50 euros per ton of reduced emissions, which is still clearly less than half of the costs of technical sinks.

Mäkipää does not directly consider forest and field drains and technical drains as alternatives to each other.

“Technical sinks require research and development, land use sinks, on the other hand, require implementation.”

“Why can't both be promoted? But if the money comes from the same budget, and some methods cost 10 euros per ton and others 200 euros per ton, then it's not worth not doing climate measures in forests and fields, when the goal is noticeable emission reductions in the next few years,” says Mäkipää.

Mäkipää points out that instead of implementing it, the government has ignored already ready means.

For example, support for the removal of peat fields had been prepared during the previous government and funds had been allocated, but the current government no longer has this funding. Likewise, support for afforestation of idle areas has been removed.

Land use change fee has been prepared and clarified during both the previous and the current government. The fee would reduce deforestation and thus preserve carbon sinks.

“Without additional measures, Finland will not achieve its sink goals. When the alternatives are to buy unsafe sink units from abroad or to transfer the obligations to the transport and housing side with an increased factor, wouldn't it be worthwhile to finance these actions now in Finland, so that money is left to excavator drivers and landowners?” Mäkipää asks.

Old forests in southern Finland could be bought for conservation

Klemola's calculation of the forest storage of almost 7 million tons of carbon dioxide is based on the assumption that the forest would grow 400 cubic meters of wood per hectare. According to a rough rule of thumb, there are about 400 kilograms of dry matter in a cube of wood, and about half of that is carbon, or about 200 kilograms.

Carbon, on the other hand, can be converted into carbon dioxide by multiplying it by the number 3.67. In this way, it can be calculated that 734 kilograms of carbon dioxide is stored in one log cube of wood. Added to this is the effect of branches, canopy, roots and stumps. Klemola calculates that 68 percent of them will still be used per cube of trunk wood. By calculating this way, a cube of wood stores 1.25 tons of carbon dioxide in the forest.

And when you get 400 cubic meters of wood per hectare, 500 tons of carbon dioxide is stored per hectare of forest. In an area of ​​14,000 hectares, this makes a total of 7 million tons of carbon dioxide.

The idea is that old forests in southern Finland, where there are plenty of trees, would be bought for conservation due to their nature values. In the forests of Kitumai in northern Finland, there are significantly fewer trees than 400 cubic meters per hectare.