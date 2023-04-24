HS Environment | The Finnish fisherman’s insight brought him the world’s most significant environmental award

Finnish researcher and fisherman Tero Mustonen receives the world’s most significant environmental award for his grassroots actions to save the planet. “There is a 73-hectare forest in Inari, which can be revived with this money,” Mustonen says of his $200,000 prize.

He is fighting climate change at the grassroots level and has created a model for restoring nature that can be applied all over the world.

Reasoning to the famous Goldman Prize to be awarded to a Finnish researcher and fisherman To Tero Mustose46, are amazing.

Also called the Green Nobel, the Goldman Prize is the world’s most significant environmental prize. The prize amount is 200,000 dollars, or about 185,000 euros.

Tero Mustonen is the first Finn to be awarded a prize by the American Goldman Foundation. In the background is Mustonen together with his wife Kaisu Mustonen founded with Snow change cooperative work to combat climate change and nature loss.

“Confusing”, Tero Mustonen describes his moods.

He considers the award a recognition not only for his own work but also for the work of Lumimuutos. The work done for nature has continued for more than 20 years, one hectare and one wetland at a time.

Now Lumimuuto has more than 60 restoration sites. Their sphere of influence includes approximately 52,000 hectares of swamps, watersheds and forests all over Finland.

Former peat production areas and commercial forests have been turned into diverse wetlands and habitats.

“ “My most violent nature experiences have been fishing. Fishing is working within nature.”

Kontiolahti Mustonen, who lives in Selkie in North Karelia, is not a man in the limelight. He strives to live as a part of nature and enjoys fishing, village communities and indigenous peoples who draw their strength from traditional knowledge of nature.

However, Mustonen will bask in the limelight for the next few days. The environmental prize will be awarded today, Monday, in the United States at the San Francisco Opera House, which can accommodate thousands of people.

Ceremonies continue in Washington. There, the program includes a visit to the White House.

For the celebrations, safety instructions and make-up instructions for Kaisu Mustose have been distributed in advance as a reminder. They seem a little funny for a couple who live in the middle of an old forest in a 200-year-old Karelian house without running water.

Tero Mustonen at home in Selkie, Kontiolahti. Born in 1976 in Tampere.

Docent, Department of Geography, University of Eastern Finland.

Founding member and director of the Lumimuutos cooperative.

Research work in the Arctic region in Finland, Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russian Siberia.

One of the lead authors of the UN climate panel IPCC in 2022.

Fisherman, worked as a group guide in the USA and Canada.

Lives in Kontiolahti’s Selkie with his wife, geographer Kaisu Mustonen.

Tero Mustonen is a geographer and climatologist. He is also a professional fisherman, and his relationship with nature stems from fishing.

“I’ve had my most violent nature experiences while fishing,” says Mustonen.

“Fishing is working within nature. That’s where you can really get to grips with what nature is. It is a profound thing, a great mystery.”

Traditions and tacit knowledge and wisdom are also connected to fishing. In Mustonen’s opinion, they are as essential as research data. Scientific knowledge, on the other hand, has no meaning without practical experience, such as the old fishermen’s understanding of changes in nature.

In his doctoral research, Mustonen investigated the effects of climate change on seine fishing in winter in Puruveti and reindeer herding in Siberia. Muikku’s winter fishing at Puruveti continues as part of the activities of Lumimuutos.

The community-based, non-profit cooperative revives traditional natural activities and restores swamps, forests and entire waterways and catchment areas towards a natural state.

The chairman of the Lumimuutos cooperative Tero Mustonen (left) watches the winter fishing of the miku in Puruveti in February 2022. Karoliina Lehtimäki (right) and Henri Leskinen are fishing.

More than 40 natural economy villages of indigenous peoples from places like Alaska, Canada and Greenland are involved in the activities of Lumimuutos. From Finland, there are activities in professional fishing villages, for example in Kesälahti and Merikarvia.

“Siberia closed, but there was also a large nature conservation and climate change program,” says Mustonen.

Bird marsh Selkie in Kontiolahti is a key site, the restoration of which has given impetus to many other projects.

The restoration of Linnunsuo and the surrounding Jukajoki catchment area is a model example of years of work that has yielded results. The former peat production area has been restored as a versatile and nationally important bird wetland. In addition, the trout has returned to Jukajoki, which is plagued by fish deaths.

“ “We’ll never get back to the original, but we can try to get better than we are now.”

According to Mustonen, the primary goal was water protection, but the power of nature surprised everyone. The birds came back in droves. Now more than two hundred bird species have been found in the wetland area, including rare ones.

Then there is the carbon benefit. It is the biggest thing in terms of climate change mitigation, because bogs are the world’s most important carbon sinks.

“A lot of carbon dioxide was released from the peat production area, but the carbon dioxide emissions from the soil stopped immediately after the area was flooded. The bog will gradually return to being a carbon sink,” says Mustonen.

According to Mustonen, the recovery of the entire water body and catchment area is a strong message that nature can recover when it is given the conditions.

“We’ll never get back to the original, but we can try to get better than we are now.”

The story of Linnunsuo is the story of an entire body of water, says Tero Mustonen. The cabin erected on the edge of the wetland is a monitoring station, where the effects of the restoration, such as water quality, are monitored with the help of installed measuring devices.

The snow change the restoration philosophy emphasizes the restoration of entire watersheds on private lands. The idea is to create a third way to manage the environment and the use of natural resources.

“In Finland, the practice is very dichotomous. The alternatives are mainly full protection of nature and maximum use. Between them, the ability to react to rapidly changing conditions is needed,” says Mustonen.

The end result is a common benefit, which the landowners are also satisfied with. We need dialogue and whole entities that do not fragment or museumize nature.

According to Mustonen, the specifics of restoration are completely different from the ongoing political debate.

“Let’s settle things and do smart things. Let’s get the landowners involved. It’s not that difficult.”

The communal role of snow change has proven to be effective. When people get excited together to do things for the good of nature, the nature to be restored takes on meaning. It will become a place for people again.

“ “Let’s settle things and do smart things.”

This meaning has been missing for a long time, because after the wars natural resources started to be used in a way that alienated people.

“The change was big, downright fatal. People lost the meaning of places”, Mustonen thinks.

Goldman Prize according to Mustonen, brings international acceptance to the work of the entire Lumimuutos and the dozens of people who were involved on behalf of Finnish nature.

Although the cultural change in Finland has been very drastic after the wars, the experiences of Lumimuutos show that it is possible to build on the relationship with nature.

“In my own world, the meaning of the award is that it recognizes and gives value to the thinking and culture of Finnish professional fishermen and people living in nature,” says Mustonen.

This culture is small-scale and based on knowledge for a long time. It shows that the resources to survive even difficult changes can be found in nature.

For prize money Mustose already has a target in sight.

The Karelian house located in the middle of the forest in Selkie will not have drainage or a water toilet, but Mustonen will continue the restoration work.

There is a 73-hectare forest in Inari, which can now be revived.