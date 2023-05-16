HS Environment | The fate of an extremely endangered fish may soon be decided in these landscapes

Before the power plant dam built in the 1960s, Palokin rapids were well-known and popular fishing rapids, which also attracted tourists from abroad. Now many would like to return the rapids to migratory fish, such as the extremely endangered Saimaa lake salmon.

Grasshopper Mikko Sopanen enjoys the days when the noise of Palokinkoski fills the neighborhood and can be heard all the way to the backyard. There aren’t many days like that in a year.

Before the dam and power plant built in the 1960s, Palokinkoski was famous for its sparkling water and salmon. Now the rapids bubble only for a short time in the spring, when the energy company opens the floodgates to prevent flooding.

Sopanen lives in the village of Palok, along the mountain trail. The lowest of the rapids, Sahakoski, can be seen from the living room window when the trees still have no leaves.

“It’s always a festive moment when water is poured into the rapids. Many old people from Palok have said that the roar of the rapids was like music to the ears. That voice was so beautiful,” says Sopanen.

“It would be nice if the rapids were bubbling constantly. Then it would be a living rapid.”

Sahakoski (at the bottom of the picture) photographed from Varisvedi at the end of April. On the other side of the pond, Kissakoski (left) and Hapatoskoski (right). The red hut visible on the left is the old Kalamaja, where fishing tourists stayed. The building on the right on the opposite bank of the lake is Ronttopuisto’s summer cafe.

Multi would like to see Palokinkoski flowing freely again in Heinävedi, which belongs to North Karelia.

Demands for the opening and restoration of Palokinkoski have intensified recently. There are many reasons.

The situation of migratory fish is critical. The lake trout of the Vuoksi watershed is highly endangered, and the Saimaa lake salmon is even more endangered in danger of disappearing completely.

Restoring Palokinkoski would once again open a migration connection for salmon between Lake Juojärvi and Varisvesi. A spawning area of ​​26–30 hectares would be created in the area, which, according to estimates, would be excellent for trout and possible for lake salmon as well.

Demands for restoration have gained momentum in, for example, South Karelia From Hiitolanjoki’s experiences. There, lake salmon returned to the river right away and have multiplied better than expected.

Also the Ministry of Justice the working group proposes to the Water Act new fisheries obligations to revive migratory fish stocks.

About fire the situation is on the backburner also because the turbine of the Palok power plant is coming to the end of its service life.

Power plant owner Pohjois Karjalan Sähkö (PKS) will soon have to decide on renewing the turbine. The decision is considered to seal the fate for decades to come.

The Palok power plant can be seen behind the water in the middle.

The Ely center has investigated the possibility of opening rapids and the situation of migratory fish in Paloki. The report will be completed in May.

Last fall, a surveyor Matti Viialainen presented by the municipalities of Heinävesi and Tuusniemi in the report regarding release. As another option, he presented a hybrid solution, where a migration path would be opened for fish and electricity production would also be continued.

Viialainen justified the opening of the rapids not only by the critical situation of migratory fish but also by the vitality of Eastern Finland. Free-flowing rapids would bring opportunities for nature and fishing tourism to Heinävede and nearby areas.

Palokinkosket is a waterway over six kilometers long that flows from Juojärvi to Varisvedi in Heinävedi in the border region of North Karelia and North Savo.

Before the dam, there were a total of nine rapids on the rapids: Niskakoski, Ylä-Kallioinen, Multaväära, Lapinkoski, Ala-Kallioinen, Saunakoski, Hapatoskoski, Kissakoski and Sahakoski.

In the 1960s, the koski route was harnessed to produce electricity for Outokumpu’s mining operations. The dam and power plant were completed in 1961.

A dam built on Nönönvirra cut off the rapids route. Five rapids remained below the artificial lake that was created in the upper reaches: Niskakoski, Ylä-Kallioinen, Lapinkoski, Multaväära and Ala-Kallioinen.

The rapids Saunakoski, Hapatoskoski, Kissakoski and Sahakoski located below the dam in the village of Paloki withered to a small size because the dam prevented the flow of water masses.

The dam cut off the salmon’s natural migration route and destroyed their habitat and breeding grounds.

Once Palokinkoski were famous and popular fishing rapids. Fishermen from all over Finland came to them with trout and salmon in mind.

Along with their Finnish hosts, European and American fishing tourists also visited Paloki. There is also talk of an English lord who is said to have fallen in love with the powerful rapids and the village of Palok.

Mikko Sopanen was two years old when the dam was completed. He doesn’t have his own memories of the free-flowing rapids, but he has heard many stories about it.

A few years ago Sopanen and from Joensuu Jonne Posti interviewed elderly Palok residents and compiled contemporary accounts of Palokinkoski to the history site.

“How rich and varied life stories are connected to those rapids. And family tragedies too. A few children have also drowned in the rapids,” says Sopanen.

Among the rapids in the lower reaches, Sahakoski was the greatest. A sawmill operated on its shore from the 18th century to the 1920s. The village community of Palok was built around the sawmill, where at most more than a thousand people lived.

Newspaper notice from Sawo magazine on August 11, 1887. The rapids of Paloki were a popular fishing destination among the gentry of Kuopio.

Of the rapids in the upper reaches, Ala-Kallioinen was the largest and strongest. Only a few dared to lower it by boat. Most people swam their boats through the rapids empty with ropes.

Villagers often had to watch from the sidelines when fishing guests came to the rapids to hook the coveted red-meat fish.

Around the time of the sawmill’s closure, fishing rights had been transferred from the sawmill company to the Kuopio Sports Fishermen’s Association. Fishing licenses mostly went to wealthy and famous city gentlemen.

A fishing supervisor hired by the association guards the rapids to ensure that there is no unauthorized fishing. During the busiest spawning season, there could be two supervisors.

The fishing supervisor lived with his family in Kalamaja on the shore of Kissakoski in Paloki. At the other end of the kalamaja were accommodation facilities for fishing tourists. Accommodation and food services were taken care of by the fisheries supervisor’s wife.

A fisherman with his catch. In the background, Saunakoski roars.

Fishing guests brought vibrance to the village and interesting things for the villagers to watch.

“The villagers always noticed that gentlemen have come to fish again, when there were Rovers and Studebakers in Kalamaja’s yard. They were great cars, and there weren’t any like them in the countryside at that time,” says Sopanen.

In addition to the handsome cars, the fishing guests had fine, expensive fishing equipment suitable for catching salmon, the likes of which the villagers could only dream of.

A. Koivisto with his catch in 1938.

Although officially, salmon fish were mainly caught by fishing guests, the villagers didn’t stop licking their fingers either.

“The villagers tried to get their fish from there every now and then. You understand that. They have had the right for centuries, and then this kind of sports fishermen’s association in Kuopio takes over the rapids,” says Sopanen.

Mikko Sopanen, who was born in Paloki and still lives there, has researched the history of Paloki. In the background, the Nälönvirta dam during the early May floods. The second hatch of the control dam is open, and the water flows bubbling along the old rapids route.

Fire cat Living along the Birkuvirta river Mauno Räsänen, 85, remembers a time when the rapids flowed freely. He also closely followed the change that took place in the rapids.

When the dam and power plant started to be built near Räsänen’s home in the late 1950s, Räsänen, who was in his twenties at the time, went to work. The construction work took several years.

Mauno Räsänen on the footbridge near his home, under which the Koivuvirta flows. It is one part of the Palok rapids route.

“I also blew up those rocks then. I tuned the strings,” he says.

“With one bang it left. It contained more than 600 kilograms of dynamite.”

At Nälönvirta, near the rock blown up by Räsänen, there is a regulating dam, through the hatch of which water is run in the spring. The rest of the dam is made of earth.

On the east side of the dam, there is an artificial lake, under which the upstream rapids are covered. The downstream rapids were not modified, but since the water masses can no longer flow all the way there, the rapids are only a glimpse of what they used to be.

Dam brought a road to the residents of the north side of Nälönvirta, but it cut off a vital migration path for salmon.

Now Mauno Räsänen hopes to free and restore the rapids, because it would give hope and opportunities for the future not only for salmon but also for people.

He believes that free-flowing rapids would bring nature and fishing tourism to the area.

“It would be a big deal for North Savo and North Karelia. That there would still be life here. And that’s what would happen if there was tourism. There would be jobs. Young people would come,” says Räsänen.

“I have the goal in my heart that the rapids would still be free during my lifetime. That I would still see it.”

Downstream Next to Sahakoski, young entrepreneurs Rita Piironen and Jaakob Rissanen feverishly preparing to open their summer cafe.

A new terrace is under construction. There is still plenty to do in the sawmill museum in Kellari: there is a huge amount of artifacts from the former sawmill, which Piironen’s grandfather once collected, to be organized.

Three years ago, the couple took charge of the Ronttopuisto tourism company, which the Piironen family has held since the 1980s.

Joensuu residents Jaakob Rissanen and Rita Piironen make a living from social media. For three years, they have also been responsible for the Ronttopuisto summer cafe run by the Piironen family. Behind the couple flows Sahakoski, which is the lowest rapid of the rapids route. Varisvesi can already be seen behind the trees.

They have been surprised at how much the rapids and their history interest tourists. The attraction of free-flowing rapids would be manifold.

“It would be really good if the rapids were opened. It would bring an awful lot more opportunities to tourism. What could be developed here after the opening of everything? Lintula and Valamo monasteries are here, and there are many entrepreneurs around here,” says Rissanen.

“And of course it would be good for nature. That would be really great.”