HS Environment | The EU wants to be a superpower in solar power, but trying to break away from China can be difficult

The European Union is dependent on China for solar power. Now the region is trying to increase its own production, but growth and independence may be an impossible equation.

24.3. 19:47

European the union has ambitious goals to multiply solar power production capacity over the next seven years.

The goal and its price tag may be a question mark over dependence on China. Currently, the manufacture of solar panels is almost entirely in the hands of the Chinese.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China has invested more than 50 billion dollars, or more than 46 billion euros, in increasing the manufacturing capacity of solar panels since 2011. That is 10 times more than European investments, says the economic magazine Financial Times.

In March, the EU Commission issued two proposals aimed at increasing European independence. The regulation on net zero industry aims to increase manufacturing industry related to renewable energy within the EU.

The background is the mistake that was made with Russia. Before Russia started the war in Ukraine, Europe had made itself dependent on Russian fossil energy.

Now the new goal is that, for example, the manufacturing capacity of “strategic” technologies for solar power and other renewable energy in the EU should be at least 40 percent of the deployment needs of the region by 2030.

So far, we are very far from this, because the EU’s own share of the production of clean energy technologies is half a percent. Therefore, many consider the goal unrealistic.

“We can’t scale fast enough to cover European demand,” says the director of PI Berlin, a quality assurance company specializing in solar power Steven Xuereb for FT.

“Everyone is excited about the new one [Enelin] from a plant in Sicily that produces three gigawatts. The Chinese giants are starting new 20 gigawatt factories at the same time.”

According to FT, European solar power companies say that production in the EU cannot be raised to the desired level unless additional funding becomes available.

China’s actions and production growth have drastically reduced the price of solar power investments in Europe as well. According to companies, moving manufacturing to Europe would increase costs, which would increase the price of the green transition.

“If the regulation is poorly designed, it threatens to set the industry back 20 years,” says the CEO of solar energy developer Lightsource BP Kareen Boutonnat for FT.

“No one is interested in expensive renewables.”

The net zero regulation has also been questioned for other reasons. For example, a prestigious research institute According to Bruegel the act is openly protectionist and would mean a return to the industrial policy of the 1960s, where states set production targets for industry.

Part believes that since Europe is so far behind in the production of renewable energy technologies, the game is already lost.

The rapid green transition that Europe is aiming for is not possible without China, said the Dutchman René Kleijn In an interview with HS last Christmas. Kleijn is an assistant professor of industrial ecology at Leiden University.

“It’s all about timing. We won’t have that infrastructure in the next 30 years. Refineries, battery factories, production chains. They take years and years to build,” Kleijn said.