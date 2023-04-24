HS Environment | The emptying of the Orivesi mine will start next week – The police suspect gross damage to the environment

The investigation concerns waste stored in a mine shaft. Pirkanmaa’s ely center has considered that it is an illegal landfill.

Orivesi The emptying of the gold mine will begin next week, informs Sisä-Suomen police. Clearing begins on Tuesday, May 2. If the plans work, the mine will be empty in three weeks.

The police supervise the emptying, which is carried out by a separate contractor outside the mining operation.

Orivesi the mine has been mired in accusations for years. The Internal Finland Police Department started an investigation at the mine in 2018. The police are investigating suspected gross environmental damage related to mining operations.

The investigation concerns waste stored in a mine shaft. Pirkanmaa’s ely center has considered that it is an illegal landfill. The mine waste dump originates from the time of the previous owner, Outokumpu, from the 1990s. According to the police, the landfill continued to be used during Dragon Mining’s ownership until 2016. Mining operations under Dragon Mining started in Orivede in 2007.

STT said in August 2021, that the suspect would be three persons who work or have previously worked in management positions of the Australian mining company Dragon Mining in Finland. The mining company is also suspected of a crime.

Dragon Mining suspended gold mining at Orivedi in May 2019, because according to it the known resources of the mine had been mined.

In January 2019, HS reporter Teemu Muhonen got to know the Orivesi mine and the company’s operations. You can read the story here.

Next week the initial clearing operations aim to clear the area where the waste is suspected and bring it to the surface. This phase will last until the end of June, the police informs.

Unnecessary stay in the area is prohibited during May and June. Flying drones in the area is also prohibited from the 2nd to the 19th. May.