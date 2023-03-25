HS Environment | The e-mails prove how two forests in Southern Finland were rejected from protection

There were differences of opinion in putting together the protection package. Metsähallitus does not remember that they were asked for wooded sites.

Government said at the beginning of February that he would protect 30,000 hectares of government lands.

The e-mail correspondence regarding the compilation of the protection package reveals that there were differences of opinion especially regarding the two sites in Southern Finland. HS asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry for information on how Metsähallitut has been instructed in searching for the sites of the conservation package.

It has already been reported that the conservation package was ultimately weaker in terms of nature values ​​than the government presented it. However, it was not known whether this was due to what the government parties had requested, or what Metsähallitus offered for protection. The e-mail correspondence seen by HS provides additional information on this.

Read more: The Greens celebrate having protected 30,000 hectares of forest – “It’s a lie”, says a nature surveyor

Big picture is this: The special assistants of the five governing parties negotiated with each other what was wanted. The package of more than 60 sites was compiled mainly from Metsähallitus’ unconditional sites.

However, political will was manifested in the case of at least two southern Finnish sites. From the direction of the country’s government, it was proposed to include Pirkanmaa, Ylöjärvi, Riuttaskorpe and Alaistajärvi in ​​the protection package.

According to HS, these items were brought up for negotiations by the Greens. Both sites are included in the Luonnonmetsä working group’s reports, which have searched for protected valuable forests on state lands. The working group has mapped endangered species in the areas in question and found features of the natural forest.

See you HS according to the emails, the CEO of Metsähallitus Metsätalous oy Jussi Kumpula rejected the inclusion of these items.

Kumpula himself emphasizes that Metsähallitus only played an assisting and suggestive role in preparing the conservation package. According to Kumpula, the governing parties decided on the final targets. However, in the case of these two objects, Kumpula had a clear view of his own.

“We should not agree to additional sites in Southern Finland,” Kumpula, the centrist forestry minister, wrote in his email dated the end of January Antti Kurvinen to the assistant.

HS asked Kumpula if the comment in question was intended as an instruction to the center for the parties’ mutual negotiations on the protection package. “It wasn’t for the center. I only answered the one who asked about these two specific objects,” says Kumpula on the phone.

Metsähallitus is a state business institution that manages state forests and other state lands. It is divided into different parts: Metsätalous oy manages economic forests. On the other hand, Nature Services is responsible for nature reserves. In addition, the sale, rental and project development of plots and other land areas is handled by Kiinteistökehyts.

The protection package was implemented by making a balance transfer within Metsähallitus: areas were selected from the balance sheet of commercial forests, which will be transferred from Metsätalous oy to the Nature Services side and protected.

Metsätalous oy did not want to give Riuttaskorpe and Alaistajärvi away.

Stream in Riuttaskorve in Ylöjärvi Kuru.

Alaisenjärvi forest in Pirkanmaa.

Rittakorven In his e-mail, Kumpula justified keeping economic forests in the balance sheet by saying that protection would make it difficult to operate in a wider area. On the phone, he explained to HS that natural areas that are often strip-like and cut off economic forests are troublesome if they make it difficult to access the areas to be felled.

About Alaisestajärvi, Kumpula said in an email that it is mainly a former teaching forest that is a nature site, with plenty of shoreline that would allow for zoning.

“It is important to emphasize to the decision-makers that the destination has potential for zoning, that they know about it. We didn’t even have time to ask the opinion of Real Estate Development, which is responsible for zoning within Metsähallitus,” explains Kumpula on the phone as to why he brought up the shoreline and zoning possibilities as a basis for prevention.

Both forest areas are located in the territory of the former Kuru municipality, between two national parks, namely Helvetinjärvi and Seitseminen. Environmental organizations consider the areas to be important ecological corridors between national parks.

There are older and more recent logging announcements in Riuttakorve, and logging has also been carried out. Riuttaskorpi is the state recreational forest, with hiking trails. In addition, Riuttaskorpi is close to the Petäjäjärvi old forest conservation area.

HS visited Riuttaskorve in October 2021.

Read more: Ari Aalto walked through the state’s forests and looked for sites worthy of protection – Conclusion: “Now we’re chopping down the last straws”

When Kumpula had rejected the transfer of Riuttaskorvi and Alaisenjärvi to conservation, he received an email from the center assistant about the progress of the political negotiations:

“Hey Jussi, now it’s time to go for a walk again. Do you still see if there are a couple more small objects to be found near the Ylöjärvi objects? Riuttaskorpi and Alainenjärvi will be replaced,” Kurvinen’s assistant wrote to Metsätalous oy’s CEO on January 23.

Saivartelu suggests that the Greens wanted to include targets from southern Finland in the negotiations.

Jussi Kumpula found a couple of beach spots in Ylöjärvi instead of Riuttaskorvi and Alaisenjärvi, which he rejected: Huhtisaaret (6 ha) in Näsijärvi and Varasniemi (16 ha) jutting into the lake. Both ended up in the final protection package, which the country’s government announced on February 2.

Moss mat in Riuttaskorve in Ylöjärvi Kuru.

Forest floor in the forests of Alaisenjärvi in ​​Pirkanmaa.

received by HS among the material is also a protocol negotiated by the special assistants of the five government parties on what was wanted from the protection package.

The protocol says that protection is focused on areas that are valuable by nature and poorly suited for forestry, so that “the endangerment of the conditions for forestry is minimised”.

The condition protecting forestry was well met, as the protection package was mainly objects that had already been excluded from forestry in any case.

Almost 60 percent of the protected areas are located in Inari, where the forests have been protected until 2030 by an agreement between Metsähallitus and the area’s forest councils.

According to the minutes of the negotiations, it was also agreed that the protected surface area is 30,000 hectares, the protected lands are in Southern and Northern Finland and that the sites are forested.

The area target was met and even exceeded by a few tens of hectares. Areas from southern Finland are less than two percent of the total, i.e. more than 98 percent of the protected areas are located in northern Finland.

Metsähallitus issued almost the entire island’s logging notices to Oulunjärvi in ​​the Kaarresalo camping lake in 2017. The island’s fate has been debated ever since. Now it is protected as part of the state forest protection package.

Forestry the condition was not fully met in the final result.

HS reported shortly after the announcement of the package that about half of the protected area was well-growing forest and about a fifth was heathland, which is also defined as forest. However, just under a third was wasteland, i.e. areas almost or completely without trees.

Read more: The Greens celebrate having protected 30,000 hectares of forest – “It’s a lie”, says a nature surveyor

At that time, however, it was not known whether the parties had agreed to protect nature areas or forests. It is clear from the material requested by HS that the intention was to protect specifically forested areas.

So why weren’t all Metsähallitus’ unconditional areas forested, as was the wish?

“Now here is completely new information for myself. I haven’t seen such a protocol, and I don’t remember that such a wish was conveyed to us”, says Jussi Kumpula.

Acquired by HS the material does not show in what form the political will has been communicated to Metsähallitus.