HS Environment | The demolition of an office giant in the center of Helsinki is justified on environmental grounds – HS clarified the arguments

According to the report, renovation is usually a more effective means of avoiding emissions than new construction.

Real estate investment company Sponda’s plans to demolish an entire office building in the heart of Helsinki on Mannerheimintie have received a lot of criticism.

The company’s intention is to build a new office building to replace the 1960s office colossus. The construction of the new house is justified by environmental reasons. HS investigated the sustainability of the claims.

For one the reason given for the demolition is that it is challenging to repair the current building, says Sponda’s director of responsibility Pirkko Airaksinen.

Based on the reports made by an external expert, a new building is the most ecological and responsible option in the long term, says Airaksinen.

Airaksinen answered HS’s questions by e-mail. For him, the old building’s frame and low floor height limit, for example, building technical solutions.

“Even with a major renovation, for example, energy efficiency and indoor conditions would be worse than a new building.”

According to Airaksinen, the total carbon footprint of the new location has taken into account the demolition of the old building and the carbon footprint has been calculated per employee. He says that the user-specific life cycle carbon footprint is reduced by more than 30 percent compared to a basic repair.

Airaksinen estimates that it will take “a few decades” until the carbon footprint of the demolished new construction is offset.

Observation picture of a house to be built on the site of a demolished building.

Reasoning do not fully convince the tenure track professor of renovation construction at the University of Tampere The fairy tale of Huuhka.

In his opinion, the carbon footprint should be calculated on the square meters of the building rather than on the users.

“The premises can be used in many ways. Sometimes there are many users, sometimes few, but the squares are in the building day and night, and they are heated.”

Huuhka was involved in a project by the University of Tampere and the Technology Research Center VTT, which compared basic renovation and new construction that was demolished.

According to the report published in the second year of the survey, renovation is often a more effective way to avoid emissions than new construction that is demolished.

The report states that the construction control and zoning should primarily encourage repairing the buildings.

Construction always causes a carbon peak, while emissions during operation accumulate little by little over decades.

According to Huukka, the essential question is when demolition new construction becomes less carbon-intensive than renovation.

“If the building to be repaired is energy-hungry and its energy consumption is not reduced during the repair, the payback period for the carbon investment of the demolished new construction can theoretically be very short, even less than ten years.”

Research basis, there are practically no such cases. It takes at least several dozen years for new buildings to become less carbon-efficient than renovated houses, says Huuhka.

He also thinks it is possible that the new building will never become less carbon-efficient than the old building. This can be the case in a situation where the building’s energy consumption can be restored to the same level as in a new building.

Huuhka says that emissions must be cut quickly as the climate warms. He thinks it is appropriate to consider whether it is possible to increase emissions by building now, which will only start to decrease after decades – if the building is still in use then.

“It seems that 20-30 years is too long. If it’s less than ten years, it’s pretty clear that it’s worth building a new building.”