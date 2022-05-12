HS Environment The corona crisis made Finns go on camping – Lapland and the lake area popular, recreational use of nearby nature became more pronounced during the pandemic

The Natural Resources Center (Luke) investigated the outdoor activities of Finns and the environmental impact of recreational use of nature. According to a nationwide outdoor survey, the popularity of hiking has grown in 20 years and the corona pandemic has increased recreational use, especially in the surrounding areas.

Finns are outdoor and natural people. Outdoor activities are such a central part of lifestyle that as many as 96 percent of the adult population, or almost everyone, enjoys outdoor activities.

According to an outdoor survey, Finns go out on average three times a week, women slightly more actively than men. More and more outdoor activities are aimed at nature.

According to the Recreational Use 2020 study published by the Natural Resources Center (Luke) on Thursday, the popularity of hiking in particular has grown over the past couple of decades. More than a third, about 37 per cent, of Finns go hiking, compared to 23 per cent in 2000.

The number of nature trips lasting at least one night is increasing, and the most typical destination was a holiday home. Of the geographical areas, Lapland and the lake area were popular.

Major some of the outdoor activities are directed to the nearby nature.

About a third of local recreation is within a few hundred meters of the home and about 85 percent within a maximum of ten kilometers.

The corona crisis highlighted the importance of nearby nature as a recreation area. Especially after the onset of the pandemic, outdoor activities increased nearby.

“The onset of the corona pandemic increased the number of outdoor activities. Finns had about 18 percent more local recreation in the spring and summer 2020 surveys than in the pre-pandemic or 2021 surveys, ”says Luke’s research professor Liisa Tyrväinen in the bulletin.

Important reasons to go to nearby nature were maintaining physical fitness, recovering from stress and relaxation, and the peace and quiet of nature.

More than half of the local recreation trips go to outdoor areas or outdoor routes maintained by municipalities, and a good third to mainly private land and water areas.

Rarities can also be found in the nearby nature. Metsälitukka was found on the edge of a stormwater stream in Hakuninmaa, Helsinki, in September 2022.

The most popular the outdoor hobby was walking. In 2020, walking in nature was about 80 percent, compared to 69 percent in 2000.

In addition to short walks, hiking with day trips and overnight stays has grown in popularity.

Other traditional outdoor activities include swimming, camping, berry picking and cycling, with more than half of those aged 15-80. Nature observation or viewing of natural sights have come to the fore. The popularity of nature photography and painting as well as bird hobbies are also growing.

The popularity of local nature hiking is also indicated by the fact that, for example, in the Hallainvuori forest in Viikki, Helsinki, a lot of worn trails cruise.

Recreational– and the range of nature tourism activities will diversify in the future. It can also mean expanding recreational use to new areas.

“Good design can ensure both the preservation of natural values ​​and the possibility of sufficient space and quality in outdoor activities. In the long run, only an adequate supply of recreation areas and services will make it possible to coordinate the needs of different outdoor enthusiasts, ”says Luken Tyrväinen.

Natural The results of the national inventory of recreational use, ie the LVVI survey, are based on a survey conducted in 2019–2021, which was answered by approximately 8,700 randomly selected Finns.

Luke conducted the survey in cooperation with Statistics Finland.

Outdoor research monitors the changes that take place in outdoor activities as well as many things related to outdoor activities in people’s daily lives. Monitoring is carried out every ten years. The material has been collected three times: in 1998–2000, 2009–2010 and 2019–2021.

