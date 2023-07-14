HS Environment | The bridge to Sweden is going to be cleared – This is how it would be

It is recorded in the government program that the bridge to Sweden will be investigated. The length would be the same as in the Eurotunnel connecting England and France, which undercuts the English Channel for a distance of 50 kilometers. If a fixed connection between Vaasa and Umeå were to materialize, it would be a blow to the unique environment.

From next door from the table there is a happy jumble of French and Swedish. The picturesque scenery of Svedjehamn harbor has attracted tourists and locals to enjoy the salmon soup of the Salteriet restaurant.

Svedjehamn is located twenty kilometers northwest of the Raippaluoto bridge. It is less than 60 kilometers as the crow flies from here to the Swedish side. Tourists are drawn to the area by its unique nature.

The Merenkurku Archipelago is Finland’s only natural heritage site on the international UNESCO World Heritage List. Thanks to nature, it has not been very easy to get on the list elsewhere either: out of all 1,154 world heritage sites in the world, 218 are purely natural heritage sites.

What makes the area special is the elevation of the land. A phenomenon dating back to the Ice Age is constantly shaping the Merenkurku archipelago. If you visited here as a child and again as a middle-aged person, you might notice that the landscape has changed and the moraine ridges and gullies have expanded. Land elevation is the fastest in the world, one hundred hectares per year.

“You won’t experience a view like this anywhere else,” says the nature guide Vesa Heinonen At the top of Svedjehamn observation tower.

Emma Auvinen and Joona Pöntinen admire the scenery of Svedjehamn. The people of Varkau were vacationing along the coast of Finland. Their final destination was Åland.

Heinonen has observed the nature of Merenkurku since his youth. First there was the nature club Reviiri, where he also enjoyed himself, who attended the same high school in Vaasa and later became known as Nokia’s CEO Jorma Ollila. The club had a deep respect for the environment.

Because of that respect, Heinonen would not want Merenkurku’s nature to be tampered with.

By the sea has always had close connections with Sweden. In the neighboring country, we have related, gone shopping and smelled the latest fashion trends. For decades, there has also been a dream of a road that would facilitate travel between the two countries.

Now the dream is closer to realization than ever: in the government program there is a mention of finding out the permanent connection to Merenkurku.

To the area the business community has already had time to rejoice at the admission to the government program. According to supporters, a bridge or causeway would connect Finland to Europe, improve security of supply and open up new opportunities for operators in the battery and hydrogen industries, among others.

In 2020, experts Antti Talvitie and Esa Eranti calculated the costs for eight different route options to Merenkurkku. They stated that a fixed connection would cost three to five billion euros and the amount would be affected by the selected route and construction technique. Part of the trip could be a causeway, as the area has a dense network of islands.

The length would be the same as in the Eurotunnel connecting England and France, which undercuts the English Channel for a distance of 50 kilometers. Even the Juutinrauma bridge is small in this comparison with its length of less than eight kilometers. If a bridge were to be built between Helsinki and Tallinn, its length would be approximately 80 kilometers.

In terms of nature, Merenkurku’s shallowness is problematic: even at its deepest point, there is twenty meters of water. Regional director of Metsähallitus Mikael Nordström points out that the deeper one goes, the less the construction generally affects the underwater life.

“During construction, you should dig and move stuff in the area, which can cloud the water. Permanent effects can be changes in currents.”

The Merenkurku area is a popular tourist destination.

Nordstrom’s according to the development of the connection is indicated in the opinion version of Ostrobothnia’s 2050 provincial plan. In any case, the environmental and landscape effects of the changes should be carefully mapped.

There are no offshore wind farms planned for the Merenkurku World Heritage Site, but there are on the north and south sides of it.

“The effects of them and the fixed connection should be evaluated at the same time.”

Last year, the consulting company Ramboll, on the initiative of Finnish and Swedish operators, made a report on how large-scale projects could affect the ecological, scenic and cultural values ​​of the area. The report states, among other things, that building a connection is not completely impossible, even though a fixed connection cannot be implemented in certain areas due to their nature value.

In practice, this could mean a longer and slower route. Costs would probably increase as well.

“The attitude climate has changed for geopolitical reasons, and now the importance of the western route is understood in other parts of the country as well. In the event of a crisis, military equipment could also be moved through Vaasa, if necessary, to Norwegian ports and by rail to Europe,” says the leader of the Merenkurku Council. Mathias Lindström.

According to him, the realization of the connection would take decades. The new passenger ferry was also waited for ten years.

Lindström the mentioned ferry is the Wasaline Aurora Botnia, which started operating between Vaasa and Umeå in August 2021. Last year, it transported almost 270,000 passengers across Merenkurku.

Living and working in the World Heritage area Malin Skog has been on the ferry several times because he is studying to become a doctor in Umeå.

“The bridge would bring both good and bad sides. The journey would speed up, but nature must not be disturbed.”

Malin Skog studies in Umeå and works in the summer in a restaurant in a world heritage area. He considers the current ship connection quite functional. A round-trip student ticket costs 52 euros.

The UNESCO world heritage site is also located on the Swedish side, so the Swedes must be heard too. In addition, someone should defend the rights of animals, Vesa Heinonen reminds.

“The water formations created due to land uplift, such as kluuvs and fladas, attract fish to spawn in the spring. Here you can also see sea eagles, ospreys and gray herons, among other things. The bridge would change everything, and we could say goodbye to UNESCO status.”

Jorma Pöyhiä, from Lappeenranta, is impressed by the scenery, but misses regular tourist cruises to the area, which could also see the archipelago from the sea.