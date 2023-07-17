HS Environment | The Baltic Sea has warmed four degrees – Professor: “Serious matter”

In June, the Baltic Sea was four degrees warmer than usual. “The water in the Gulf of Finland was really warm in June,” says Professor Alf Norkko.

The seas warmed by a record amount in June, according to the analysis of the EU climate service Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The analysis examines the increase in the average temperature of the world’s sea surfaces. Unprecedented temperatures and extreme sea heat waves have been measured, for example, in the North Atlantic.

A marine heat wave refers to an exceptionally warm period lasting more than five days.

Temperature data has been collected by satellite. In the study, this year’s temperatures are compared with the corresponding time of previous years. According to a recent analysis, the warming can be explained by both short-term and long-term changes.

“The Baltic Sea is also warming extremely quickly. This is a serious matter,” says the professor of Baltic Sea studies Alf Norkko.

Change does not come as a surprise to the researcher. It is known that summer heat waves in the Baltic Sea are no longer limited to summers.

Norkko and his research groups have also familiarized themselves with the intensity and duration of heat waves, both of which have increased in recent years. In addition, the frequency of heat waves is increasing all the time.

Norkko compares the sea’s heat wave to human fever, which make life miserable. As with heat waves, some heat waves are longer and stronger than others.

Heat waves are severe everywhere, but especially in areas where life has adapted to cold water. The temperature also affects how much oxygen there is in the water. Lack of oxygen is critical for fish, among other things.

Because of this, heat waves can kill marine life.

“The Baltic Sea is sensitive to heat waves because the water has had eutrophication and other problems for a long time. As in a person with underlying diseases, a fever that strikes can be more serious than in a healthy person.”

Heat wave does not mean that the entire Baltic Sea will become warmer. Water is also mixed by winds and upwelling, where water rising from deeper causes water in the surface layer to flow elsewhere. Despite the heat waves, the water can remain colder in some places than in others.

“On the coast, marine diversity is at its highest. If a heat wave hits there, the effect will be significant,” says Norkko.

In addition to heat waves, it is of course also essential to monitor the increase in average temperature, which has also occurred in the Baltic Sea.

“What makes the Baltic Sea special is that the water warms faster than the oceans. The reason is that the Baltic Sea is a shallow and closed inland sea, where the water does not change as quickly. That is why the Baltic Sea is at the forefront of changes. Changes are fast for us.”