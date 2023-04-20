HS Environment | Syke: The carbon sink of Finnish forests remains too small due to logging

Finland the carbon sink of forests is becoming clearly too small. The direction is so wild that if it is not reversed, Finland’s forests will become sources of climate emissions in just a couple of years, says a recent report from the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke)

report

.

The gap between emissions and sinks that curb climate change leads to Finland having difficulty meeting the climate obligations set by the EU for the period 2021–2025. Finland’s own carbon neutrality goal for 2035 is also at risk.

The carbon sink of forests has decreased in the 2010s. It is the result, in particular, of the decrease in tree growth and the increase in felling.

Based on Syke’s report, the clearest way to remedy the situation is to reduce logging. At the current logging level, Finland is unable to meet the goals set by the EU member states.

“This kind of message comes out forcefully in the research,” states the leading researcher Sampo Soimakallio Heart rate.

According to Soimakallio, the “deficit” is a huge amount, equivalent to several tens of millions of tons of carbon dioxide. That’s how far Finland is falling short of the reference level of forests set by the EU for the years 2021–2025 and the obligations of the land use sector.

“This happens especially if logging remains at a high level or even increases from the current level,” says Soimakallio.

A deficit probably cannot be corrected by reducing emissions in traffic, for example. The most important means remains the reduction of logging.

“Fellings are the most critical factor. With the current growth of trees, the cutting level should be sharply lower than it is,” says Soimakallio.

According to Sykke’s estimate, the annual logging accumulation should be 65–68 million cubic meters.

Today, an average of about 75 million cubic meters of forest are cut per year.

European Union has set binding member country-specific obligations for the land use, land use change and forestry sector, i.e. the so-called lulucf sector, for the periods 2021–2025 and 2026–2030.

In the period 2021–2025, the obligation has been determined by accounting category, where the obligation for forests and wood products, the so-called reference level, for Finland is approximately -29 million carbon dioxide equivalent tons per year.

Forests have been a net carbon sink in Finland throughout the entire statistical history of greenhouse gases, i.e. the years 1990–2021. However, the carbon sink of forests has clearly decreased from the level of the 1990s and 2000s in the 2010s.

“The development is extremely worrying. We should be able to increase the number of sinks and reduce emissions, but in Finland, the direction of sinks in the 2010s has been wild,” says Soimakallio.

If the 2010–2021 trend in the greenhouse gas balance of forests continues, forests in Finland will become a source of emissions in 2025, Syke states in his report.

In Finland for the time being, there are no means of control to ensure that the sink of managed forest land is large enough to meet the obligations.

According to Syke, in order to reduce the risk of falling short of obligations, Finland should quickly implement or at least test effective control measures.

“Strong control measures are needed, because the rush is enormous. Half of the EU comparison period has already passed. Information control is no longer enough”, Soimakallio emphasizes.

One way would be compensation that would be paid to the forest owner for sequestering carbon in forests. This would encourage to postpone or lighten the felling.

However, the control method is not without its problems, as the climate benefit and, for example, the national economic benefit brought by the forest industry are at odds.

According to Syke’s report, making up for the deficit with additional emission reductions in the burden-sharing sector such as in transport, or by buying sink units from other member countries, can however become very expensive.

Finland’s climate panel has estimated that the collapse of carbon sinks could even cost Finland billions of euros.

“The current development can have an unpredictably high price tag,” says Syken Soimakallio.

Means of control however, according to Syke’s report, special attention must be paid to the implementation method and practical implementation. The goal should be, among other things, improving the adaptability of operators, preventing unwanted proactive behavior, i.e. so-called hunchbacks, and carbon leakage, and curbing management costs.

Report of the Finnish Environment Institute The development trends of forest sinks in 2021–2025 and the relationship with EU obligations and control measures to strengthen sinks was announced on Thursday.

The report has compiled control measures to strengthen the carbon sink of Finnish forests and analyzed their cost-effectiveness, acceptability, reliability and income transfer effects.