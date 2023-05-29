HS Environment | Sitra’s recommendation: A monetary value should be calculated for nature

“Companies are light years ahead of some politicians,” says Sitra’s chief representative Jyrki Katainen about the fight against nature loss.

Brussels

A think tank General representative of Sitra Jyrki Katainen says that the loss of nature will become a political and economic issue the size of climate change within five years.

According to Katainen, nature loss has traditionally been fought by establishing protected areas, but in addition to protection, a market economy is needed to solve nature loss. In his opinion, companies are already the vanguard in the fight against nature loss.

Sitra wants to bring nature into the key policy programs of the next EU Commission, and that is why it aims to contribute to the program of the new Commission starting in the fall of 2024. In a recent memo outline what the program should include.

This is EU pre-emptive influence, which is now being talked about, for example, in government negotiations: that Finland should be active in advance, when the program is just being written, and not afterwards, when bills based on the program start raining from the commission.

The EU elections are in the early summer of 2024, and the political composition of the parliament is still difficult to predict. Despite this, the Commission’s General Secretariat has already started to compile the likely priorities for the next five-year period.

“There are clear messages here for the future government of Finland, especially the minister of economy and agriculture,” says Katainen, who served as EU commissioner from 2014 to 2019, about Sitra’s memo.

Citra according to which the next commission should continue and update the European green development program, i.e. the Green Deal, which was started Ursula von der Leyen during the period of the commission led by

Sitra, which has promoted the circular economy for a long time, wants the program to include an internal market in line with the circular economy. The internal market means the free movement of goods, services, capital and people across borders, and in the future their regulation should be developed in accordance with the circular economy, i.e. in such a way that the use of natural resources is minimized.

It would concretely mean, for example, that the EU would regulate how much of the manufacturing material of various products should be recycled. Now this kind of regulation already applies to electric car batteries, among other things.

In addition, in Sitra’s opinion, circular economy thinking should be brought into public procurement, i.e. purchases made by the state and municipalities, which are activities worth hundreds of billions in the EU.

Zither would also reform the EU’s common agricultural policy, or CAP, so that it would contribute to reducing the pressure on nature. The current subsidy policy based on the cultivated area and the number of animals has been criticized for not encouraging emission reductions and reforms.

“We should gradually move towards performance-based subsidies that reward farmers for, for example, carbon sequestration,” says a senior adviser Ilkka Räsänen From Sitra. He wrote the memo together with a leading expert Eero Jalavan with.

Sitra recommends that the ecosystem accounting created in the UN be introduced in the EU region alongside the national economic accounting, i.e. in a simplified way nature would be given a monetary value.

“When we know what the ecosystem’s value is, we can talk about ecological compensation, which is one way of putting a price on the values ​​of nature. If, for example, the construction of a road damages the ecosystem, the developer should correspondingly protect nature of equal value in some other place,” says Räsänen.

in the EU a restoration regulation aimed at preventing nature loss is currently being processed, which is facing strong opposition in the parliament. The center-right EPP, which includes the coalition from Finland, has turned against it together with the far-right parties.

“Thinking has not matured enough yet, and the world is viewed in a very traditional way,” says Katainen, a member of the coalition, as the reason.

“Companies are light years ahead of some politicians.”