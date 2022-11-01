HS Environment | Should we start cooling the world, even by force? Now the United States is investing in climate modification research

United States plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in so-called climate modification research in the next few years.

The purpose of the research projects is to find out whether the Sun’s radiation could be reflected back into space, for example by seeding sulfur particles in the upper atmosphere.

It’s about so-called climate modification, in English climate engineering. It has been talked about for decades and different methods have been presented.

Now In the United States, a five-year research plan has been approved, in which the advantages and disadvantages of editing methods will be clarified.

The US Academy of Sciences has strongly drummed up support for the projects.

Research projects are coordinated by the Office of Science and Technology of the White House. Among other things, write about the project news channel CNBC.

In climate change man would artificially manipulate, for example, the reflectivity of the atmosphere so that a larger part of the Sun’s radiation than is currently reflected back into space.

If implemented on a large scale, this could stop the warming caused by greenhouse emissions or even cool the climate from the current one.

One often proposed method would be to imitate volcanic eruptions. Eruptions release sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, which has a cooling effect on the climate.

This was famously observed when the Pinatubo volcano erupted in the Philippines in 1991. The mountain spewed 15 million tons of sulfur dioxide.

It formed a haze layer consisting of sulfur particles in the upper atmosphere, which spread with the winds around the globe and cooled the planet by about half a degree for a couple of years, says US space agency NASA.

Sulfur dioxide could equally be sprayed into the air on purpose from airplanes.

The Pinatubo volcano released so many sulfur particles into the atmosphere that the Earth cooled down for a couple of years. Sulfur would have to be added continuously if humanity were to try the same.

Second according to research, an alternative would be to use sodium chloride, i.e. common table salt. As small enough particles, it would reflect the Sun’s radiation back into space.

“It would cut heat peaks immediately. Injecting particles into the atmosphere would be quick and cheap, but on the other hand, not a perfect solution either,” comments the professor of environmental law Edward Parson from the University of California to CNBC.

Inexpensive because, according to Parsons, a one percent change in atmospheric reflectivity achieved by particle injection would cost an estimated ten billion dollars.

This could temporarily cool the planet by as much as one degree.

But the particles circulate in the upper atmosphere for years. Would they have harmful effects on the ozone layer? This is not yet known for sure.

Second an often presented and in principle realistic means would be to inject salty seawater into the clouds over the oceans.

Small salt crystals would make the clouds thicker, so they would reflect more radiation back into space.

Such a cloud bleaching project is underway at the University of Washington. Spraying sea salt spray has been tried on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

In the experiment, an attempt has been made to locally cool the coral reef suffering from the heat, but the results so far have not been very promising, said Nature– science magazine last year.

Thinning of the cirrus clouds in the upper atmosphere has also been considered, so that heat can escape into space more efficiently.

From now on, the selection of methods presented moves firmly to the side of science fiction: sending reflective mirrors into orbit and even modifying the Earth’s orbit have also been hinted at.

The climate is a complex entity of many factors. The researcher takes a sample of the stratification of the mangrove swamp. The goal is to find out how, for example, this ecosystem absorbs carbon from the atmosphere,

Climate scientists are generally quite critical of climate change.

The reduction of atmospheric reflectivity on a planetary scale could have unpredictable effects not only on the ozone layer, but also on air currents and, for example, the amount of rain in different regions.

Furthermore, climate modification would only be a band-aid. It could slow down the warming, but it would not remove the root cause of the warming, i.e. excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

On the contrary, the amount of carbon dioxide continues to increase.

If climate modification would sometimes be undertaken, it could not be stopped very easily, because man would have created an artificial balance with the modification.

There would always be more carbon dioxide, but the temperature would be kept under control by dimming the atmosphere. Literally, large-scale editing would dim the sky a little hazier than it is now.

If the modification were then stopped, the climate would warm up very quickly in an instant. The consequences would be even more catastrophic than now.

“Climate modification makes no sense unless emissions are also reduced at the same time,” comments the climatologist Peter Frumhoff last year Science– in an article in the science magazine, which discussed the research project presented by the American Academy of Sciences.

Anything actual editing activities are not even starting now. The projects are intended to carry out basic research and carefully gather information about the risks and disadvantages of different methods.

One such test was supposed to be carried out in Sweden last year. In the Scopex project of Harvard researchers, a research balloon would have been sent into the upper atmosphere, from which a small amount of different salt particles would have been sprayed.

The behavior of these particles would then have been monitored for a day. Your project is boring to the opposition of environmental organizations and the Sámi people.

The United Nations climate conference begins on Sunday, November 6 in Egypt.

