HS Environment Several people are suspected of illegal wolf hunting in North Karelia – four imprisoned

Police suspect several people of illegal wolf hunting in Ilomantsi. The criminal offense is a grave hunting crime punishable by up to four years in prison.

Eastern Finland Police Department suspects that several people were involved in illegal wolf hunting in Ilomantsi, North Karelia in late 2020. Last week, the North Karelia District Court arrested four people on probable grounds for suspected a felony.

Police said they suspected the crime in a statement on Tuesday. According to the press release, all those involved in the hunt are suspected of a felony.

The investigation has also revealed a number of criminal suspicions that legally held weapons have been held in violation of the Firearms Act.

Police say in a press release they have tracked down the suspects based on their own investigations and public hints.

With the police is also investigating another suspected hunting crime in Ilomantsi. It is scheduled for mid-December 2021. At the time, a Susilife patrol formed by police and a batch inspector interrupted a hunt in which a local man was suspected of hunting a pacified wolf in the municipality.

The suspect has been detained during the pre-trial investigation. According to the press release, the preliminary investigation is still ongoing.

HS told at the end of last year how wolf poaching is still tacitly accepted in many places.

There are now more wolves in Finland for more than a decade, and at the same time the conflict is raising its head.

The wolf is classified in Finland as a highly endangered species. The wolf has been pacified and hunting is only allowed with an exception.

