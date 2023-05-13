HS Environment | Sea eagles are being shot in Åland

The provincial government of Åland granted permission to hunt a maximum of five sea eagles. The white-tailed eagle is a species strictly protected by the EU.

Åland is going to start shooting sea eagles. The provincial government has granted permission to hunt a maximum of five white-tailed eagles on Lågskär island, where a large colony of ospreys nest.

The so-called protective hunting is intended to protect female egrets and their chicks, which are preyed upon by sea eagles in Lågskär. The number of eels in the Baltic Sea has decreased alarmingly, and the species is classified as extremely endangered in Finland.

The white-tailed eagle, on the other hand, has increased so much that the people of Åland want to start hunting their provincial bird. Conservation hunting is considered a possible way to protect the eider population.

On the matter has great principled and nature conservation importance as a precedent. The white-tailed eagle is a species strictly protected by the EU. It belongs to the birds directive’s highest status species, for the protection of which states must take special measures. These species may not be hunted.

An exception can only be obtained if no other means are available or if the species causes damage to public health, domestic animals or other serious damage.

According to the provincial government of Åland, the conditions for an exception exist, as the white-tailed eagle threatens the vitality of the eider colony in Lågskär. About a thousand female egrets nest on the island every year.

“The decision does not threaten the sea eagle as a species at all. The purpose of the conservation hunt is to deal with the exceptional situation that arises when dozens of sea eagles gather to prey on egrets in Lågskär”, says Åland’s environment minister Christian Wikström the provincial government in the bulletin.

Merikotka is a success story of Finnish nature conservation. The bird has been raised from the brink of extinction to a viable one.

White-tailed eagles eat eels, the hunting of which is cherished by the islanders as an ancient tradition. Male egrets are hunted in the spring when they have left the females to nest.

HS visited In Åland in autumn 2019, when the sea eagle hunting began to be planned. It turned out that eagle hunting is a delicate subject in Åland. It has been primarily driven by hunters. Not everyone agrees.

Even hunting egrets is against EU legislation. Åland has defied the EU ban for several years by allowing spring hunting. Finland has received warnings about this.

In the spring of 2020, the EU Court found that Finland is in violation of the Birds Directive, because Åland has allowed the spring hunting of male egrets despite the EU’s repeated remarks.

Sea eagle was pacified in Åland in 1924 and elsewhere in Finland in 1926.

Despite the pacification, white-tailed eagles were persecuted until the 1950s by disturbing nesting, cutting nest trees and shooting birds.

A new threat appeared in the 1970s. The stock collapsed due to environmental toxins, especially DDT and PCB. They made the eggshells brittle, and the chicks could not develop.

The situation was alarming. The white-tailed eagle was on the verge of extinction.

Bird enthusiasts started winter feeding. The stock gradually began to recover. Nowadays, the white-tailed eagle has spread not only to the archipelago but also inland as far as Lapland.

