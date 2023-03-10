HS Environment | Saariselkä’s holiday oasis is heated with trees from pristine virgin forests – “There is no other solution”

Saariselkän after a day spent on the famous ski slopes, vacationers return to their apartments or hotel rooms. In order to produce the district heating used in many lodgings, part of the old-growth forest has also been cut down, which is widely recommended to be protected.

The district heating is produced by Inari municipality’s district heating company Inergia Lämpö. It has bought wood from the Inari joint forest, i.e. from private forest owners. The joint forest includes a total of approximately 17,000 hectares of forest in the Pasaspää area west of Ivalo.

The largest forest companies Stora Enso and Metsä Group do not buy the controversial wood obtained from the Pasaspäiden area, because the local paliskunta, or reindeer owners, are against logging in the area.

Forest companies comply with the so-called FSC-controlled wood conditions when purchasing wood. Finland’s second general forest certificate is PEFC, which covers most of Finland’s forests.

According to the assessment according to PEFC, the forest in the Pasaspää region does not meet the criteria of an old forest, says the CEO of Inergia Lämmö Mika Järvenpää. Therefore, the company does not consider buying wood problematic.

However, the PEFC certificate has also been criticized. For example, according to ely centers and the Finnish Environment Agency (Syke), the certificate does not promote the diversity of forests or the growth of carbon sinks at all.

Both ely centers and Syke decided in 2021 to leave the working group that updated the certification criteria.

Inergia burns 20,000–25,000 solid cubes of wood biomass for heat per year, says the CEO.

Southeast Finland hydrobiologist at ely center Taina Ihaksi was involved in the working group. According to him, the definition of old forest in the PEFC certificate is so strict that such a forest is practically not found in southern Finland.

Ihaksi is not aware of the situation in Lapland, but according to him, efforts were made to change the PEFC criteria because the old forests meant by the certificate had been found there.

“With regard to valuable and old forests, PEFC has no meaning if they are not actually preserved by logging.”

The Sámi parliament also did not sign the certificate updated a couple of years ago, because it was considered that it did not sufficiently secure the sustainability of forestry practiced in the Sámi’s home region and the conditions for maintaining the Sámi culture.

Major some of the wood from the Inari joint forest that ends up as district heating is fiber or energy wood. The logs are bought by a local sawmill.

Due to its size, part of the wood burned for energy would also be suitable as a raw material for pulp, but large forest companies therefore do not want to buy wood obtained from the Pasaspää area.

According to Mika Järvenpää, Inergia burns 20,000–25,000 solid cubes of wood biomass for heat per year, of which the amount of fiber and energy wood obtained from the Inari joint forest is about 2,000 cubes per year.

According to him, one of the reasons for buying wood from the Inari joint forest is also the location.

“It makes sense to get wood nearby. Road transport is expensive and causes emissions.”

“ “The abundance of species is quite exceptional compared to almost all protected forests in Finland.”

You fools The forests owned by the area, i.e. the Inari joint forest, are familiar to nature surveyors Ari Aalto. He last mapped the nature values ​​of the area’s forests in 2019 and 2020.

The area on the east side of Hammastunturi has remained fairly uniform so far. According to Aalto, it is a miniature wilderness formed by old-growth forests, swamps and almost treeless fells.

“The forest is still mostly completely untouched. They are pine forests that were born after the Ice Age, with plenty of trees in the Inari style, and whose continuity has been allowed to continue without human activity until now. That’s why the abundance of their species is quite exceptional compared to almost all protected forests in Finland.”

According to Aalto, the forests of the Inari joint forest are forests of high conservation value.

On the west side of Pasasjärvi, thinning felling has been done this past winter, where some of the trees are removed. Aalto has observed numerous rare species of mushrooms in the logging area, such as the endangered species of scaly and recluse, as well as the watchful grouse, sable and sedge.

“They are all species of pine forests that have almost disappeared from the south. Any felling will weaken the continuity of the evergreens, which is vital for them.”

You fools primeval forest is the property of private people. Inari joint forest, which owns it, has almost 1,700 shareholders who receive annual income from their forest.

The chairman of Yhteimetsä management board Yrjö Mattilan according to the purpose of the joint forest is to generate income for its shareholders.

However, the timber trade of the Inari joint forest has been stuck for several years in the area of ​​the Pasasjärvi parcel, because the large forest companies do not buy wood from the area.

Last spring, the mining company AA Sakatti Mining bought a forest area of ​​about 2,900 hectares in the Pasaspäiden area from the Inari collective forest for 10.4 million euros in the name of ecological compensation. The forest will be turned into a private nature reserve.

Joint forest has offered its unique forests for protection to the state as well, but the Ministry of the Environment rejected the proposal citing a lack of money.

For two small areas, totaling approximately 140 hectares, the joint forest has entered into a protection agreement with the ely center. Other conservation negotiations have also taken place, but so far they have failed.

According to Mattila, the houses in Inari must be heated by some means. Inergia’s Mika Järvenpää also appeals to the inevitability of alternatives.

According to him, the district heating company has also requested offers from the largest forest owner in the area, namely Metsähallitus, which however has not been able to supply Inergia with the amount of energy wood the company needs.

Metsähallitus, on the other hand, has not logged as much in the Inari region in the last couple of years as it could have according to its calculations. In addition, most of the trees felled by Metsähallitus go to pulp mills and sawmills, but only some are used as energy wood.

Today, Inergia produces 98 percent of its heat by burning wood biomass.

Earlier a significant part of the heat produced by Inergia was generated by burning wood imported from Russia. However, after the Russian invasion started about a year ago, the wood trade stopped. As a result, burning of peat has also been restarted at Inergia during the past year.

Inari’s district heating plant, completed in 2000, was in operation for more than a decade before Finland’s measures to reduce greenhouse gases began to have a concrete effect on its operation.

Since 2010, more and more wood has been burned in heating boilers instead of fossil fuels. In Inari, wood replaced peat, and today Inergia produces 98 percent of its heat by burning wood biomass.

However, the amount varies every year. In the peak year 2021, the share of wood was 99.3 percent, while in 2022 it was 81 percent.

Before from the district heating plant Inari’s buildings were warmed by house-specific oil heating. According to Mika Järvenpää, new technologies for heat production have been tried in Inari, but there is no change on a large scale.

There is no heavy industry or, for example, a large data center in Inari, where waste heat would be generated to be used for district heating.

“Our options are that we heat with wood, peat or oil,” says Järvenpää.

A few years ago, Inergia calculated whether heat could be produced from sewage treatment plant sludge, but the amount of heat energy produced was marginal compared to the total energy need.

Inari and the Saariselkä region lives on tourism: last year, 339,000 overnight stays were registered in the Saariselkä region and 201,000 in Inari.

The fuel choices of the district heating plant in Inari also indirectly affect tourists and the tourism industry, as a significant part of the tourism companies and cottages in the area are part of the district heating network.

In addition, responsibility is a big theme in the area’s marketing. The tourism organization of the region, Inari-Saariselkä Matkailu, is involved in the sustainable tourism program of Visit Finland, which develops tourism, Sustainable Travel Finland.

The program encourages tourism companies to use renewable energy and reduce energy use. However, it does not require companies to provide an explanation of the energy production methods or origin.

“ “However, it is in the interest of the whole of Finland if Lapland succeeds.”

Wood is classified as a renewable energy source, and most of Finland’s renewable energy is wood fuel.

Burning wood for energy has been talked about recently. For example, Finland’s climate panel has proposed a special tax for burning wood.

The mayor of Inari Tommi Kasurinen according to this, no solution other than the current one has been found, although attempts have been made to find it in discussions with the Inari joint forest, local nature conservationists and other actors. In addition, the issue has come up in discussions with tourism companies.

In Inari, it is also stated that no wind power will be built in the municipality. According to Kasurinen, the biggest problem is that the development of alternative energy sources is not advanced enough in the north.

“However, it is in the interest of the whole of Finland if Lapland succeeds. We cannot succeed if such basic issues cannot be resolved.”

Janne Kerttula of Energiateollisuus ry and Metsähallitus’ Lapland regional director Samuli Myllymäki have also been interviewed for the story.