HS Environment | Report: New ditches are still being dug in the swamps in complete silence with state support

More than ten percent of the renovation drainage is practically the construction of a new ditch, according to recent calculations.

State has given up supporting renovation drainage, but continues to support the renovation of old drainages. This is called rehabilitation drainage.

In renovation drainage, however, 14 percent is the digging of new ditches. In Lapland the share is as much as 45 percent and in North Ostrobothnia 17 percent. In the southern provinces, the share was less than 10 percent of the excavation volumes.

The information is new, as these shares have not been publicly available before.

Renovation drainage is of two kinds.

As the name suggests, the main part of the renovation canalization is the reclamation and renewal and deepening of old, clogged ditches.

Renovation ditching is also counted as supplemental ditching, i.e. digging new ditches in the old ditched area. In practice, in supplementary drainage, new ditches are dug in a swamp where there have been so few ditches that it has not dried up.

The state supports renovation drainage, whether it is digging old ditches or digging new ones as supplementary drainage. The name of the support is sustainable forestry financing, nicknamed the Kemera support.

In the past, it has not been known what the share of supplementary drainage is in all renovation drainage. It is now known that the share was 14 percent in the Kemera-subsidized drainages that ended in 2017‒2022.

The proportions were calculated for the MaaTieto report, which was announced today, Monday. The Finnish Forestry Center provided material for the report, which could be used to calculate the distribution of the amount of renovation drainage into digging of old ditches and digging of new ditches (supplementary drainage). The unit of measure used in the calculation was drainage kilometers.

The actual topic of the report, instead of drainage, is monitoring the state of the soil in Finland and suitable control measures to improve the state of the soil.

Drainage is just a small note in the report. Even in practical forestry, the amount of new or supplementary drainage is small. In recent years, state drainage subsidies have only been in the order of a couple of million euros. The majority (80 percent) of the Kemera subsidies have been paid for nursery care and young forest care.

Of course, new ditches can also be dug without government support. According to the national forest inventory, renewal drainage has been done on approximately 10,000–20,000 hectares in the 21st century.

For example, the most commonly used PEFC certificate has had a ban on draining natural bogs, but there have been some exceptions that have enabled the draining of new areas as well. Now the certificate has been renewed and there are stricter prohibitions on draining natural and similar bogs.

Also the state support system will change. You can receive government support for renovation projects until the turn of the year, and you can submit the last support applications by October.

From the beginning of next year, the state will no longer support the digging of ditches of any kind. On the other hand, you can still get support for planning. Kemera support is replaced by Metka support (Forestry’s incentive system).

Forest drainage of swamps has been supported by state funding in Finland for almost a hundred years. Drainage was particularly heavily supported from the 1960s to the 1980s, and then it was about the renewal of bogs.

Drainage, however, is harmful in many ways: it destroys wetlands and causes water and climate emissions.

Since 1993, renovation has been subsidized (renovation and supplementary drainage).