HS Environment | Reimbursement of environmental damage and emissions needs rules – “We don’t want to push companies into greenwashing”

In companies would like to be able to compensate for the nature and climate damage they have caused and also to sell and pass on these compensations. But the market doesn’t really pull, or actually it doesn’t really exist.

“We need minimum requirements for what qualifies as compensation, and a register for compensation projects,” he says Ulla Heinonen From the Confederation of Business. He heads EK’s green growth unit.

The unit itself is new at EK, and so is Heinonen: he has been in the wash for more than three months.

Lost in nature and compensation for climate emissions is talked about in terms ecological compensation and emission compensation. The idea behind these is to first try to avoid harm and reduce emissions, and when all means have been used, the rest of the harm and emissions are compensated in some other destination. Reimbursement is made remotely, as it were, for what cannot be handled on site.

Already now, anyone can offset the carbon dioxide emissions of, for example, their vacation flight. So what is the problem with companies?

“It is far too vague what counts as compensation and when it is done. Companies don’t want to run into a green mouth,” says Heinonen.

There is no separate legislation for companies’ emission compensations in Finland, nor in the EU. The companies’ emission compensations are brokered by various certificate traders, the largest of which are Verra and Gold Standard.

In Finland, emission compensations for companies are sold, for example, by companies, foundations or trading places such as Nordic Offset, Compensate, Ilmastoapu, Puro.earth and CO2 Esto.

Companies need compensation projects because many of them have set the goal of being carbon neutral.

“The pressure comes from the companies’ customers and stakeholders as well as from the companies’ own responsibility work,” says Heinonen.

One reason the caution of companies with compensations is uncertainty about the benefits of compensation for the company itself.

Finnish companies are happy to favor various afforestation or carbon sink projects. But the improvement of the carbon sink is counted directly as a climate action of the Finnish state, because the forests are located in Finland and the carbon bound by them is immediately reflected in Finland’s net emissions.

The problem is referred to as double counting: the same emission reduction is calculated as the work of both the state and the company. It is difficult to get around this with any certificate.

The website of the Ministry of the Environment advises that companies can avoid double counting by filing their climate claims in the form that the project supports Finland’s goal of carbon neutrality.

“Carefully made compensation is not a small thing, but a big investment from the company. Then there must be certainty that the compensation can really be said to offset the company’s emissions, and not just to support the common good,” says Heinonen.

In the compensation market of companies and organizations around the world, emission credits are sold for approximately twice as much as emissions in Finland.

“This would really get a big market going if we in Finland were able to define what good compensation is without the risk of double counting, and if compensation projects could be entered into the national register.”

Now the registers of Verra and Gold Standard do not show any projects implemented in Finland, that is, for example, no Finnish afforestation projects have been internationally certified.

The Ministry of the Environment has investigated companies’ voluntary emission compensations and has come to the conclusion that creating separate national legislation does not make sense.

In February, however, the ministry intends to publish new guidelines for voluntary emission compensation.

The European Commission, on the other hand, wants to investigate the certification of carbon emissions. This work should also be completed next year.

Helsinki native, 45 years old.

Director of green growth at the Confederation of Finnish Business.

Doctor of technology by education.

Career: Aalto University, CGI, Gaia Consulting, EK.

Two sons, one 14 years old and the other 16 years old.

Hobbies: crossfit, horse riding, dog.

For emission compensation it is difficult to draft Finnish regulations when climate work is guided by EU and international agreements, for example the Paris Agreement.

Instead, it is easier to keep the fight against nature loss in national hands.

Ecological compensation was included in the new Nature Conservation Act, although only on a voluntary basis. Volunteering was also driven by Heinonen’s employer EK.

As a result of the new law, a company can also get an official approval from the Center for Business, Transport and the Environment (ely) for voluntary nature compensation. Rebate items for sale are also collected in one register, where companies can buy them. For landowners, this means income.

Heinonen believes that the voluntary nature of ecological compensation will lead to obligation at some point. “The goal to stop nature loss is already in the year 2030.”

Divers The themes of making things more environmentally sustainable have been part of Heinonen’s, 45, entire career.

He has a doctorate in civil engineering and environmental engineering. The topic of the dissertation was sustainable management of water resources in the Mekong River region. He was doing a dissertation in addition to other work and lived in Cambodia at times.

“I didn’t do this just for the dissertation, but it really interested me. I had already been on an exchange in Thailand in my second year of study, and I was interested in international water issues.”

Heinonen developed participatory information acquisition methods on site, as the villagers often could not read or write. “No data was available, not even a census. It was a great experience to enter that society by living with the locals.”

After studying at the University of Technology (now Aalto University), Heinonen has worked on digitalization and environmental issues. First at CGI, which does IT consulting, and then as CEO of Gaia, which does green transition consulting. He left for EK when the headhunter called. Using the Lobbari title still takes some getting used to.

Ulla Heinonen believes that companies want to invest in combating climate change and nature loss, especially if there is no risk of greenwashing.

The ideas of sustainable business operations came into Heinonen’s life when, at the age of 12, he accompanied his older sister to a lecture at the University of Economics. A British person spoke at the lecture Anita Roddickfounder of The Body Shop.

Heinonen was impressed that someone could work in the cosmetics industry but at the same time think that they don’t cause suffering to animals.

Back then, in the 1980s, you didn’t go to Google, you went to the library. Heinonen read a lot of books about animal rights. Nature and environmental issues became more interesting the more he read about them.

And now Heinonen’s job is to ensure that Finnish companies catch up with green growth and Finland at the same time.

Heinonen think that Finland should invest especially in the hydrogen economy. Of course, hydrogen investments are made by companies, but Heinone also has hopes for politicians.

“Finland must set a decent goal. Make a hydrogen strategy and outline, for example, that ten percent of the green hydrogen needed in the EU will be produced in Finland. It will give companies the certainty and confidence to invest, that we are now serious about this,” says Heinonen.

However, the hydrogen economy requires more than just strategies, above all electricity. Lots of electricity. And not just any electricity, but cheap and green electricity. Practically wind power.

One example of the attraction of green electricity came at the beginning of January, when the Norwegian company Blastr Green Steel announced that it was planning a green steel factory in Inkoose. Blastr’s steel process would rely precisely on hydrogen.

“Finland’s committed climate policy also tightens up companies. And it attracts investments like Blastr, so it’s not worth turning the tide in climate policy now.”

So hydrogen economy would take off in Finland, EK would like to facilitate and speed up the licensing of wind and hydrogen projects.

Various permits must now be applied for from both the state and the municipalities, and on top of that we still have to wait through the rounds of appeals.

EK proposes a 1+1+1 model as a solution to this, with only one transaction channel, one application and one appeal option. The crucial piece in the model would be the “permission master”. Instead of companies now dealing with municipalities and elys and aves, i.e. regional administrative agencies, the permit master would take care of this communication. With the help of the permit master, one common official vision would be formed, to which the different authorities should commit.

“Now the authorities may complain about each other’s decisions,” says Heinonen.

The official hearing should also have a maximum duration specified in the law, which could, in EK’s opinion, be eight months with appeals.