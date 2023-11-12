HS Environment | Pollution removal heats up the climate even more, especially in Finland – “It’s no longer just an article of faith”

The decrease in sulfur emissions and small particles reveals the full force of climate change.

It was October the warmest in the measurement history. The previous record was “broken”, usually formulated by such a matter-of-fact person World Meteorological Organization. The 2019 record was broken by 0.4 degrees.

Wednesday’s news about a warm October was a continuation of the warmest September and August in the history of measurements. The entire year is becoming globally the hottest ever recorded.

The reason is fossil emissions. The burning of oil, coal and gas accumulates more and more heat-binding carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Emissions are also affected by the natural El Niño cycle.

Still, many people are surprised by the measurement curves. They have jumped into such an extraordinary career this year that researchers have brought other explanatory factors into the discussion.

One of them is one in which Finland is at the top of the world in research.

It’s about aerosols and the weakening of their “masking effect” when sulfur emissions and other pollutants that generate small particles decrease.

“I can say that nowhere else in the world is this subject known as much as here,” says the atmospheric scientist, academician of science Markku Kulmala from the car on the way to Kilpisjärvi for the research station meeting.

Aerosol particles are small particles in the atmosphere. They can be, for example, compounds formed from sulfur emissions, or hydrocarbons created from the association of plants, or their combinations.

The problem is of the “swamp there, waddle here” type. Kulmala explains fiendish puzzle as simply as you can from the seat of a car. It goes like this:

For example, sulfur dioxide gets into the air from a factory or a cargo ship. Sulfur dioxide forms condensable substances in the atmosphere, which become condensation nuclei of cloud droplets.

In November 2023, the sun shone through the clouds above Hongze Lake in Jiangsu Province, China.

The more condensation nuclei in the clouds, the smaller the droplets. The smaller the droplets, the longer the cloud can hold a certain amount of water without raining down.

And the longer the cloud exists, the longer it reflects the sun’s heat radiation back into space.

These clouds, partly maintained by pollution, have for decades covered or “masked” the global warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels. The mask was at its thickest in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sulfur emissions have cooled the climate. For example, sulfur emissions from cargo ships have increased cloudiness over the oceans and slowed down sea warming.

For the same reason, volcanic eruptions have also caused cold periods.

Sulfur emissions and local air pollution are after the peak of the 1980s radically reduced. US space agency NASA according to the data man-made sulfur dioxide emissions almost halved from 2005 to 2019.

China is fighting pollution. The EU’s sulfur directive was enacted in 2015. The EU’s emission ceiling directive cuts sulfur dioxide and small particles emissions even further.

Of course, this is beneficial for everyone’s health. Mortality is decreasing.

However, the side effect is that the masking that reflects heat radiation is washed away. The full force of climate change will emerge.

The phenomenon to understand, one must understand the different natures of different pollutants.

Sulfur dioxide and other pollutants that generate aerosols are short-lived and rather local in the atmosphere. The most significant gas that warms the atmosphere, i.e. carbon dioxide, spreads all over the world regardless of the place of the source and remains in the atmosphere for centuries.

When sulfur dioxide disappears, carbon dioxide remains.

In June 2019, President Sauli Niinistö looked up at the atmospheric gas measurement tower during the demonstration tour of the Hyytiälä measuring station, which was given by professor Markku Kulmala (right).

The corner is at the heart of this research as the director of the Center for Atmospheric Sciences (INAR) at the University of Helsinki.

In pioneering research at the Hyytiälä measuring station, it has been experimentally demonstrated, for example, that the fascinating fact that fragrant gases evaporate from trees contribute to the formation of clouds and thus cool the climate.

So there is a healthier way to use aerosols to cool the climate than sulfur emissions. The better the forests are and connect, the more they and the clouds cool the climate.

It is a positive cycle. Aerosol particles and clouds cause the light to scatter and reach several forest layers, leaves and needles. The connection becomes even stronger.

Treetop shoot chamber in Hyytiälä. Hyytiälä’s SMEAR II is the world’s leading measurement station in research investigating the generation of small particles produced by ecosystems.

According to Kulmala, the climate-warming effect of the reduction of sulfur emissions and other local pollutants “is definitely there”. Uncertainty prevails about the scale. That needs to be researched more.

“It is the biggest uncertainty factor in terms of the intensification of climate change,” says Kulmala.

References can be sought from countries that have recently drastically reduced their sulfur and fine particle emissions. Such a country is, for example, China. News agency Reuters doing temperature data analysis it turned out that the temperature in China has risen since 2014 by up to 0.7 degrees, i.e. clearly faster than the global average.

China the leading communist party has been waging its “war against pollution” for ten years now, especially by limiting sulfur emissions from coal power plants. The time fork coincides with accelerating warming.

Climate scientists interviewed by Reuters estimate that in some of China’s most polluted big cities, the warming effect of reducing aerosols has been greater than the importance of the increase in greenhouse gases over the same period. Both of course are impressive.

A significant regional example for Finland is the Arctic region. According to the latest research, the arctic polar region starting at the level of Rovaniemi is warming up to four times faster than the average global warming.

Kulmala is convinced that the decrease in sulfur emissions is a significant reason why the arctic region is warming more rapidly than the rest of the world.

“It’s largely due to this,” says Kulmala. “It is no longer just an article of faith, but proven by several studies.”

Amalia Frederiksen shot at a seal on the west coast of Greenland in front of the village of Oqaatsut in the early fall of 2019. The locals told HS that the sea ice is decreasing every year and the icebergs floating in front of the village are getting smaller. The Arctic region is warming faster than the rest of the world.

According to Kulmala, the cloud cover that was over the polar region, Arctic Haze, has kept the region in an artificial balance despite the increase in greenhouse gases. It has reflected sunlight. Now that curtain is coming back.

The cloud cover has been particularly difficult for the same reason that ozone depletion was once concentrated in the polar regions: air currents concentrate high concentrations in the polar regions.

What about this everything should be thought of? What is the political conclusion?

Kulmala would not cancel the sulfur directive. Pollution is not healthy, especially in ports, and he does not want a chain reaction where the important health work to reduce small particles takes a backseat.

The most important lesson from him is that climate change cannot be viewed separately from other environmental problems. This is what he has been talking about his entire career: physics and ecology do not offer us the luxury of solving one environmental crisis at a time.

“What we really need is an understanding that simultaneously looks at air pollution, water and food sufficiency, biodiversity, acidification, chemicalization, pandemics… All of them are connected,” says Kulmala.

“Whenever you try to separate them from each other, you run into trouble.”

Fact The moment of truth at the climate meeting The UN climate summit COP 28 will be held in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

The themes of the meeting are reducing emissions, adapting to climate change and climate finance, as well as financial arrangements for climate damage and damages.

At the meeting, the first global situation review of the implementation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement will be made, which will evaluate the achievement of the goals.

Finland has its own pavilion at COP 28 for the first time.