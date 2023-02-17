HS Environment | Plastic surgeon Rolf Nordström’s open cuts caused consternation – “Barbering the school forest would be a disaster”

Forestry company UPM stopped logging in the village of Isnäs on the coast of the Gulf of Finland after hearing that they wanted to buy the forest as a conservation area. Metsä is owned by professor Rolf Nordström, known as a plastic surgeon.

The village school a peculiar forest dispute has developed around Loviisa in Eastern Uusimaa.

The villagers of Isnäs have risen up to oppose the logging planned in the middle of the village. The school and parents’ association, as well as the school forestry movement that defends the forest, have appealed to the landowner to sell the forest as a conservation area.

The Uusimaa recreation area association and Luonnonperintösäätiö, on the other hand, would be ready to buy the forest area on the coast of the Gulf of Finland as a recreation and nature destination together with the city of Loviisa.

The trio is considering submitting a purchase offer, but so far they have not been able to negotiate with the forest owner.

Woodland owned by a professor known as a plastic surgeon Rolf Nordströmwhich has had problems with forest matters in the area before.

Rolf Nordström.

Nordström has not agreed to sell the 16-hectare clear-cutting area in Isnäs. However, according to the school forestry shop, he has expressed his willingness to sell the forest together with the nearly 200-hectare forest farm.

Nordström did not agree to comment on the matter to Helsingin Sanomat.

Logging had time to start on Thursday, but the forest company UPM canceled on the same day and announced that it wanted to discuss the matter with different parties.

“For the time being, logging will not continue,” says UPM metsä’s director of stakeholder relations Sami Oksa.

According to Oksa, UPM has bought the right to cut the site from the Uudenmaa forest management association, which has designed the log to be felled.

“We were not aware of any conservation projects or offers to purchase the area. Now we’ll take a timeout and find out what it’s all about,” says Oksa.

In the middle the school forest located in the village is important for the entire village community. It is both a learning environment for schools and kindergartens and a nearby nature destination for the villagers, where they hang out, pick berries and mushrooms. It is also the school route for many children.

“Shaving the school forest in Isnäs would be a disaster for the entire village community,” states Isnäs school, daycare center and parents’ association in their appeal to the forest owner.

The most active member of the school forest movement and parents’ association Elina Hinkkanen according to the 16-hectare clearing would change the entire landscape of the village milieu. The felling plan does not take into account the location of the forest next to the school in the middle of the village and the nature values ​​of the forest.

“It’s sad that the felling started, even though a purchase offer is being prepared for the landowner,” Hinkkanen states.

Isnäs village school is located in the middle of a cut down forest. Koulumetsäliike told the media about the effects of the logging on Thursday, when the logging started.

Isnäs’ school consists of Finnish and Swedish-speaking schools, with a total of about 50 students from preschoolers to sixth graders. The cutting of the nearby forest would be done by the principal Taija Hyttinen a big loss for both the village and the school.

“We are a small village school between the sea and the forest, and the forest is really important to us. We try to take the environment into account in our activities, from nature education to exercise,” says Hyttinen.

Loviisa mayor Jan D. Oker-Blom has a positive attitude towards the protection of the Isnäs forest area, although the possible land purchase decision is made by the city government.

“We are happy to promote a project built around the school if the amount is reasonable. It’s about both nurturing the school’s environment and taking care of nature values,” says Oker-Blom.

“It’s great that the Uusimaa recreation area association and the Natural Heritage Foundation want to protect the areas here in Loviisa,” he adds.

The Natural Heritage Foundation, on the other hand, considers the area very interesting, because there are only a few protected forests in the entire coastal area of ​​the Gulf of Finland. Especially in eastern Uusimaa, there have been few destinations.