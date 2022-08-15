HS Environment | Peculiar stationary clouds appeared on the weather radar – This is a phenomenon familiar to meteorologists

Weather radars detect migrations of insects, bats and birds, among other things. Juha Haataja from Vantaa drew attention to the special clouds visible on the weather radar.

Weather radar shows clouds, even though the sun is shining and there are no clouds. The phenomenon is familiar to meteorologists and it is caused by so-called disturbances.

The phenomenon was noticed by a resident of Vantaa Juha Haatajawho was cycling to his workplace in Helsinki and happened to be looking at the weather on the weather radar when he noticed something strange there.

“Insects?” he pondered.

Haataja says that he noticed something similar earlier in the spring, but later found out that it was a change in birds.

“It looked a little different then,” says Haataja.

Now the “clouds” seemed to stay more or less in place.

Weather radars have been developed to measure rain and high-altitude winds, but they also detect the migration of insects, bats and birds. Wind turbines can also cause interference echoes.

Non-meteorological echo generators are usually cleaned out of the radar by automation, but sometimes it is up to meteorologists to identify them.

“The radar detects everything. It can’t distinguish whether it’s rain or something else. The radar detects something there and it’s our job as meteorologists to identify what it is, because in terms of weather we’re usually only interested in where the rain area is,” the meteorologist Jenna Salminen Forecasta tells.

This time it is more likely small insects, for example mosquitoes or aphids, which for one reason or another have hit the radar beam.

With hot air, the sun heats the earth’s surface, which causes upward movement. Insects are so small and light that they go higher than their normal flight path with their take-off movements. This is how they have ended up under the radar.

In general, there are more sightings near the radar stations due to the fact that near them the radars detect the insects from much lower.

Insects there must be a lot for the radar to detect them, says the laboratory technician Matti Leskinen From the Department of Atmospheric Sciences of the University of Helsinki.

Weather radars are based on frequently transmitted microwave pulses, some of which are reflected from particles in the air back to the radar. In addition to measuring the weather, this information can also be used to monitor the migration of birds or insects, for example.

Many strong migrations can be observed in the radar network’s measurement images every year, where billions of insects and birds move from one country to another, Leskinen says.

For example, in 2010, Finland experienced an exceptional aphid migration, which was perfectly visible on radar images.