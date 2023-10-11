HS Environment | Oranki relies on nutritional coaches so that it doesn’t put anything that hurts in its mouth

If you would be left in a forest teeming with strange species to gather your food, it would hardly be possible without stomach gnawing and starvation.

Even the oranges living in the tropical forests of Borneo and Sumatra can’t do it if they change their habitat.

Therefore, they imitated more experienced “nutrition coaches”, the researchers found.

Adult orangutans have been observed eating fruits, leaves, flowers, seeds, bark or stem pith from more than a hundred plant species and also insects.

For example, you need to know about a fruit, whether its peel, pulp and seeds are suitable for popping, or just one of them.

The seed’s own skin may be inedible – or it may be the only edible part of the fruit. Must know how to pick, open and clean.

Baby orangutans live with their mother for almost ten years and learn from her, among other things, how to find and process food.

After becoming independent, the females stay close to their mothers, but the males wander to more distant food reserves.

Migrants join the company of experienced local orangutans when they dine, and closely observe the habits of their older species. Then they practice what they see.

Only after about six months do they start to trust their own skills, says the international group of researchers In Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

“ Orangs are novelty freaks by their very nature.

Similar learning has previously been observed in other primate species, the researchers point out.

For example, green maracas and great apes, chimpanzees and Congolese chimpanzees learn local eating habits if they move to a new herd.

Unlike those, however, Orangs do not form actual herds, but live largely by themselves.

For them, learning how to eat is not motivated by group pressure, but probably above all by prudence.

Orangs are by their very nature curious about new things and do not want to try unfamiliar foods on their own, which, with bad luck, can lead to poisoning.

People too cultures are based on communal learning. Its roots can be seen precisely in oranges, the researchers reasoned.

The tendency was evidently ignited already more than 12 million years ago, when orangutans diverged from the ancestors of gorillas, chimpanzees and humans.

Published in Science in Nature 6/2023