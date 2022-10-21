HS Environment | On the edge of the melting glacier, Niinistö told how he became aware of the climate crisis: “It woke me up”

The second day of Sauli Niinistö’s visit to Iceland took the presidential couple to the edge of and inside the disappearing glacier.

Reykjavík / Langjökull

During state visits we typically move in large and bright halls, but rarely in such large and bright ones.

President Sauli Niinistö squints his eyes as he descends from the giant car equipped with princely ground clearance on the edge of the Langjökull glacier.

The mountain air of Iceland is easy to breathe, and the wind is not felt on the skin at all, which is very rare in an island nation located in the middle of the Atlantic.

They also step on the shimmering snow Jenni Haukio and the President of Iceland Guðni Jóhannesson her husband’s writer of Eliza Reid with.

The presidents’ entourages arrived at the interview site from the top of the glacier.

It’s Thursday, the second day of Niinistö and Haukio’s state visit to Iceland. Today’s themes are nature and climate.

The presidential couples have toured on top of the glacier and also inside it. Journalists were not taken into the ice cave. Now the presidents stand in front of the metal sign for the media to meet.

The sign reads “2020”. That was the edge of the glacier two years ago. In October 2022, volcanic rocks will crunch underfoot.

The white wall begins to curve towards the blue sky only about a hundred meters above. The 1980 sign is several hundred meters further down. It doesn’t even show up here.

Iceland’s glaciers are retreating as the climate warms. Langjökull is one of the big four, but at this rate it has completely disappeared within a hundred years.

President Niinistö says that the glacier walk made an impact.

“It was incredible to stand on top of the glacier and inside the glacier, but I would say that it is equally incredible and not at all a good experience to see that the glacier has escaped at least a hundred meters in two years.”

The figures are known, says Niinistö, but seeing them with your own eyes adds concreteness to them.

“So it melts. And it’s because of climate change.”

According to Niinistö, the experience made the thoughts “very, very serious”.

Finnish journalists with microphones are grouped in the infinite space of the highlands around the president in the same tight bundle as in any news dump of the Parliament building.

Niinistö says that his most significant climate observation happened much earlier, in 2006.

It was then published commissioned by the British government by Nicholas Stern a report that assessed the costs of the climate crisis. The conclusion was that early climate action costs national economies much less than doing nothing.

The former finance minister Niinistö was used to the language of the economy, and the now well-known economist put the worm’s numbers on the table.

“It kind of woke me up. That’s why it was even more convincing.”

Outside of the summer season, there is no point in Iceland’s highlands without off-road vehicles.

in Europe wars are going on, and Finland is a NATO member two approvals away.

It was clear in advance that security would control the coverage of the state visit to the NATO country Iceland.

Standing on the edge of the receding glacier, however, the Commander-in-Chief of the Finnish Defense Forces sees a connection between the two themes of the visit. Taking care of the climate is also taking care of safety.

“There is definitely a connection,” says Niinistö.

“Climate change means that the conditions for life in many places are getting worse and worse. When people realize that it is no longer possible for them to live as before, it raises tensions.”

A glacier a representative of Green by Iceland, a company that promotes the export of Iceland’s green technology, is also enjoying the light bath on the edge Kamma Thordarson.

According to him, there are hardly any climate skeptics in Iceland. Nature is everywhere and change is so clearly visible.

While waiting for the presidents, Kamma Thordarson has had time to say that glaciers also have great cultural significance for Icelanders.

They are on trips and they are known. The rapid change feels strange.

“It’s an emotional issue,” he says.

“In traditional Icelandic thinking, glaciers have powers. Things can happen there that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.”

He says with a smile that a surprising number of Icelanders still “half-heartedly” and “just to be sure” believe in the old fables about goblins and elves protecting the glaciers.

However, in the fight against climate change, Iceland relies on science. The starting points are grateful. Iceland gets all its heating and electricity from the ground’s geothermal heat and hydropower.

“Traffic is the biggest challenge, and there are solutions for that too.”

Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir told HS on Wednesday that he participated in Iceland’s first electric flight in the summer with a two-seater plane. The voice was eager. The Prime Minister was hopeful and sure of victory in the Icelandic way.

“Hopefully, within a few years we will see that all domestic flights in Iceland will switch to electronic.”

The Finnish presidential couple will be hosted in Iceland for two days by President Guðni Jóhannesso and his wife, the Canadian-Icelandic writer Eliza Reid.

Thursday in the mountains you can see nothing flying but pulmus.

President of Iceland Guðni Jóhannesson is a historian by training, and perhaps that’s why his message on the edge of a melting glacier takes momentum from the distant past.

Glaciers have changed before, but not like this.

“We’ve seen glaciers retreat and expand throughout history, but what’s new now is that people are influencing this development. We make it more extreme, faster.”

In his opinion, it is “sad” if people do not realize that the evidence of human damage to the planet is also evidence that humans have power and the power to influence in the other direction as well.

President Niinistö answers a couple more questions about the fence on Finland’s eastern border and the declared state of war in the areas occupied by Russia in Ukraine. Then the parties get back into the cars.

The glacier in the background is silent. Soon we will be able to put up a new sign again.