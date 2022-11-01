HS Environment | “Nothing can stop this”, says Jasper Pääkkönen – The dam that blocked the passage of salmon was dismantled, and the results are amazing

The dismantling of the power plant dam freed Lahnasenkoski to flow in Hiitolanjo in South Karelia. Rehabilitating the rapids helps endangered migratory fish, such as Laatoka’s lake salmon and trout. “Nothing can stop this snowball effect,” says Jasper Pääkkönen.

“Incomprehensibly. Unbelievable. Surely no one dared to expect such insanely great results when the project was confirmed two years ago.”

Actor, active fisherman Jasper Pääkkönen stands in Southern Karelia at the Hiitolanjoki Lahnasenkoski and looks excitedly at the free flowing water.

Even the rapids are a big change, because there hasn’t been running water there for over a hundred years. The power plant dam was built in 1911. Now it has been dismantled and the rapids restored back to their natural state. So the moment is historic.

The biggest surprise is not the bubbling rapids, but the fish, the original Laatoka salmon and trout.

The fish came as soon as the route opened up. Something brought them here got. Even before the restoration work was completed, there were large salmon spawning in the rapids.

“The results are immediate. They appear immediately and not years later. And now we’re talking about the extremely endangered lake salmon”, says Pääkkönen, his eyes shining.

Pääkkönen has become known as an advocate of migratory fish. He has been speaking out about their plight for years and has demanded the dismantling of small, irrelevant power plant dams in order to open the hiking trails that were blocked decades ago.

Water engineer Timo Luukkonen managed to photograph Laatoka lake salmon spawning above the Lahnasenkoski working dam on October 14. To the left of the female salmon on its side is a male waiting for the right moment to fertilize the rotten eggs.

Hiitolanjoki is Finland’s first major dam demolition project. The project, which cost about 3.2 million euros, will provide breeding space for Laatoka’s salmon and trout.

There have been three power plant dams on the Finnish side of the river that descends into Laatokka. Kangaskoski was demolished a year ago. Now it was Lahnasenkoski’s turn, and the Ritakoski dam will be dismantled next year.

The whole consists of a waterfall route with a drop height of 18 meters.

The results have already exceeded expectations. The lake salmon and trout came right away, and already in Kangaskoski, a record-breaking density of fry was found in electrofishing. There were up to 200 chicks on the ares.

“Hiitolanjoki is a hugely important, concrete example of the importance of removing obstacles to hiking. This will definitely create a snowball effect, which nothing can stop,” Pääkkönen enthuses.

For the sake of comparison, let’s state that when a bypass channel, Laurinvirta, was built at the Kuurna hydroelectric power plant in North Karelia, one lake salmon fry was found in it this fall.

“The condition of salmon stocks is usually associated with only unpleasant stories, but flashes of light like Hiitolanjoki show that human-caused destruction can also be effectively repaired,” says Pääkkönen.

Decommissioning mini-power plants, which are irrelevant in terms of electricity production, is one solution to the plight of endangered migratory fish.

Removing dams that have become unnecessary is an easy way to protect and restore biodiversity, but it has so far been little used in Finland. However, several projects are pending.

Read more: The demolition of the dam unleashed Kumiankoski

At Lahnasenkoki the work is still in progress. A huge amount of soil and rubble has been brought into the river bed. Excavators put them in place. The riverbank is being landscaped.

Outdoor paths and a shelter have been built on the beach. The old power station buildings will become museum and tourism activities. The municipality of Rautjärvi is waiting for tourists in the area.

The power dam has been dismantled, and the water has been diverted to a new bed.

Excavator contractors Heikki Vaittinen and Aatu Vaittinen tell how the salmon came to spawn right next to the excavator.

“When Kangaskoski was built, it was first considered a joke. But now you can see that there will be top results”, says Heikki Vaittinen.

Restoring the rapids is meticulous work. At the Lahnasenkoski construction site, Markus Tapaninen, the watershed planner of Southeastern Finland’s ely center, shows the excavator contractors where to place stones and earth masses.

Excavator entrepreneurs Heikki Vaittinen (left) and Aatu Vaittinen saw in the fall how the Laatoka lake salmon came up to spawn right next to the excavator.

Water engineer Sakari Tuunainen feels that his work in Hiitolanjoe has a concrete meaning for the well-being of nature.

“My heart skipped a beat when I saw a big female salmon and a small male in that rapid,” says the water builder Sakari Tuunainen and looks at the roaring stream under the footbridge built on the site of the dam.

“Although the water was cloudy, when the bottom was stirred, the salmon came to spawn. The party was so hard.”

Tuunainen has been involved in many types of water construction. Now he is involved in repairing the marks made decades ago. It feels meaningful.

“It’s great to see what the restoration of the rapids has done to nature. And we shouldn’t forget about recreational use.”

Tuunainen, who is from Kuusamo, also has a wish for the next job. It is Kuusinkijoki: “I am waiting like the rising moon for the Myllykoski dam to be dismantled and the river to be freed.”

Kuusinkijoki is involved in the Nousu program of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. It has about 40 sites around Finland, in addition to dismantling dams, among other things, fish roads, says the project coordinator Matti Vaittinen.

For example, restoration of Tainionvirta’s Virtaankoski in Sysma and Autionjoki’s Puuppolankoski in Jyväskylä are underway.

Hiitolanjoki is a pioneer project. The impetus for the restoration of the rapids was the fishing road obligation for the power companies, which opened the negotiations to different options.

Hiitolanjoki is also personally important to Vaitti:

“My family roots are from here, and for 20 years I have been able to be here both within the framework of my studies and work. Joki has become familiar with finance through his thesis and internship through the ministry. It is the culmination of my career to fix the river.”

in Finland there are more than 700 hydropower plants, of which 220 produce electricity as a business. At least 40 percent of the power plant population are mini-power plants of less than one megawatt, and the smallest plants produce electricity mainly for their own use.

Most of the commercially operating power plants were built in the 1950s and 1960s, when the effects of construction on the environment and fish stocks were not thought about much. The wild years of water construction cut off the routes of countless migratory fish.

Almost all salmon rivers in Finland have been dammed. Migratory fish stocks are suffering. The Baltic Sea salmon is endangered, the eel and the lake salmon are extremely endangered, the sea trout and the peregrine falcon are extremely endangered, as well as the inland trout of Southern Finland.

The largest power plants are important in terms of energy policy with their control power possibilities. However, there are only a handful of them.

In Puntari are the financial benefits of electricity production and the benefits offered by the natural flow of water. When the financial benefits are not enough to even cover the investments, the choice is easy.

The Lahnasenkoski power plant was completed in 1911. It is one of the few and known to be the oldest wooden hydroelectric power plants in Finland. Museum and tourist activities are planned there.

Jasper Pääkkönen has become known as an advocate of migratory fish. He has demanded the dismantling of power plant dams that are irrelevant to electricity production, so that the Hiking Trails can be opened.

“Frenzy, which has destroyed streams in Finland, has been exceptionally hard. By dismantling the dams, the harm caused to nature is corrected,” says Jasper Pääkkönen.

However, there are a lot of misconceptions and wrong information about it. Dismantling the dams and restoring the rapids will not lead to the river drying up. Historical power plants also usually remain in place.

“Only the concrete wall will be demolished, the buildings will remain”, emphasizes Pääkkönen.

The bottom threshold built on Koskennska, on the other hand, keeps the waters above at the desired level.

The restoration of Hiitolanjoki was completed, and the snowballs have started to swell.

Pääkkönen’s other long-term dream is also coming true. When in 2014 he proposed dismantling the dam in Helsinki’s Vanhankaupunkinkoski, many thought the whole idea was crazy and the project impossible to implement.

Read more: Jasper Pääkkönen: Vanhankaupunginkoski’s historical dam to be dismantled

Now the political will has changed and the city is conducting studies to dismantle the dam and release the rapids.

“It is only a matter of time before it is demolished. And when it is dismantled and the rapid flows free, every single person will wonder why there was ever a dam”, Pääkkönen predicts.

“The resistance has mainly been a romantic idealization of industrial history about how man has been able to harness the power of nature.”

At Säkkö is also a clear target for the next ball. It is Heinävesi Palokki, where dismantling the power plant dam would release eight rapids at once.