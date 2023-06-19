HS Environment | Next, the EU starts protecting the soil

In 2050, new land should no longer be used for construction.

of the EU In July, the Commission will present its proposal for a directive on soil health. The draft directive will probably be announced on July 5.

“The commission’s goal is to bring soil protection to the same level as water and air protection,” says the head of the Climate Unit Outi Honkatuk from the Ministry of the Environment.

The soil directive deals with phenomena that weaken European soil, such as construction, depletion of the diversity of soil organisms, floods and landslides, erosion, carbon escaping from the soil, salinization and spoilage.

The exact content of the directive is not yet known, but the directive may contain, for example, indicators and limit values ​​for the condition of the soil, and perhaps obligations to monitor and report on the condition of the soil.

Commission according to 60–70 percent of the soil in Europe has been degraded in some way. The soil is, for example, depleted, compacted or even spoiled and polluted. Soil also causes climate emissions, especially in agricultural use.

Up to a quarter of nature’s biodiversity (measured by living species) is in the soil. The diversity of soil microbiota is also important for human health.

The soil the health directive is one means by which the EU implements its soil strategy. The strategy was published in November 2021.

The strategy has different goals. One of them is to reduce the use of undeveloped land for construction.

By 2030, the taking of new land for construction use should be reduced. By 2050, new land should no longer be used for construction at all. Instead, the reuse of already built areas should be promoted.

For Finland, the goal is not easy, because here urbanization has accelerated in the 21st century and urban areas are still growing. In addition, industrial investments related to the green transition, such as mines, factories, wind and solar power plants, and power lines also take up land.

“In Finland, the urban structure is not that old, here there haven’t been any built-up areas to take from. Here, construction has focused a lot on forests and fields. In other words, there are limited opportunities to implement these reduction goals,” says the specialist planner Teija Haavisto from the Finnish Environment Centre.

In Finland, there are still no national goals to reduce the use of land for construction.

Others too there are goals in the EU’s soil strategy. Spoiled soil should be restored, for example, in areas exposed to floods. The soil should no longer deteriorate. Nutrient loss should be halved. Chemical pesticides should be reduced.

Since soil formation is very slow, the use of soil materials should be considered and they should be reused or recycled.

Flooding increases soil erosion and can move toxins and contaminated soil. The picture is of the floods in northern Italy in May.

In addition to the strategy and the directive implementing it, the EU invests in soil protection in other ways. In the five-theme research and innovation program Horizon, one of the themes is soil, which has been raised as an important topic alongside cancer, climate and seas and inland waters. 320 million euros have been reserved for soil in the program.

The well-being of the soil is also mentioned in the government program just negotiated in Finland.

in Finland it is typical that the soil and bedrock are sharply separated from each other. It’s ice age potatoes. In Finland, the soil is often about five meters thick.

It is also a result of the Ice Age that there are many acidic sulfate soils in Finland, which are even called “the world’s ugliest soils”. Acidic soil can cause metal emissions into waterways and also corrode concrete and steel structures.

The large amount of peatlands is also one of the characteristics of Finnish soil.

Finland's arable land has a lot of coal, but on the other hand, its amount is decreasing all the time. Stronger control measures would be needed for this in Finland, states the publication published on Monday

MaaTieto report

.

The soil also carries human history with it.

Research Professor Hannu Ilvesniemi The Natural Resources Center says that in the kaski areas of Eastern Finland and Savo, for example, there is less carbon in the soil than, for example, in the agricultural areas of Northern Finland. Clearing is a farming method from the olden days, where the forest and other vegetation from the cultivated area were burned to feed the crops.

In addition to better control measures for soil carbon reserves, Finland would need additional information on, for example, microplastics.

There are also no time series of the microbial species in the soil yet, but sampling and monitoring have started in 2018. It is intended to be used to obtain information on the abundance and diversity of soil microbes.