HS Environment Nature organizations accuse Helsinki of over-harvesting trees – City says they “support biodiversity”

According to the city, thinnings are made to an extremely small part of the forests.

Helsinki the city disagrees with environmental organizations about how the city’s forests should be managed.

The city is currently planning a nature and landscape management program for nine years in the Herttoniemi area. The plan includes too much thinning in the woods, organizations say. In this context, the Herttoniemi area covers, for example, the forests of the Viikki – Vanhankaupunginlahti nature recreation area and the forests around Roihuvuori.

“There may be a need for thinning along cycling and walking routes, but there are too many of them elsewhere in the draft. For example, on the Roihuvuori side, the thinning of the forests along the Tammisalo canal is a cause for concern, ”says the secretary of the organization Emilia Pippola About the Helsinki Nature Conservation Association.

“Urban forests should be managed only as forests where the yield of wood is maximized.”

In addition to the Helsinki Association for Nature Conservation, reductions in thinnings are also required from the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation and the Helsinki Region Ornithological Society in Tringa.

Associations thinning is a problem for forest diversity. In addition, they are considered to be contrary to the City of Helsinki’s own nature goals. Helsinki has drawn up an action plan for safeguarding biodiversity for 2021–2028.

“The action plan should be reflected in how the forests are managed,” Pippola says.

According to Pippola’s assessment, the city’s forest management wants some of the trees to grow as large as possible, and for this reason, for example, smaller trees are thinned. However, he said they would be needed as habitats for other species, such as nesting trees for birds.

“The forest is more than just trees. We should think about the whole of biodiversity. ”

City however, there is a completely different line with organizations: there is very little thinning.

“We have had different views on this for a long time,” says the forest planner Antti Siuruainen.

First, according to Siuruainen, most of the measures set out in the Herttoniemi area’s forest management plans are the felling of individual trees next to the passageways.

In addition, thinning is carried out only in places where the forest has been managed in the past, ie in planted and cultivated forests. So they are not done in completely unspoilt forest areas.

Thinning the amount is also very small, Siuruainen says. There are a total of four and a half thousand hectares of forest in Helsinki, and in 2020 thinnings were made on an area of ​​nine hectares.

“That’s 1.8 per cent of the woods. That’s a ridiculous amount. “

According to Siuruainen, thinning also specifically supports biodiversity.

“The measures contribute to biodiversity. In this way, the forest can be managed to be more wooded. “