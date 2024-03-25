Despite the cancellation of the restoration regulation, Finland is bound by international and EU-level goals for the protection and restoration of nature.

Brussels

Government is still committed to EU-level goals to combat nature loss, even though it prevents the restoration regulation from entering into force, says the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (cook).

Last week, the restoration regulation unexpectedly ran into opposition from the member states. Finland also opposed the regulation. The regulation would have forced EU countries to take measures to improve the state of nature. 20 percent of the EU's land and sea areas should have been included in restoration measures this decade.

However, Finland could not escape the obligations of protection and restoration.

Finland is involved in the international Kunming–Montreal agreement, which sets the goal that 30 percent of land and sea areas will be protected this decade. In addition, 30 percent of the weakened ecosystems are included in the scope of restoration measures.

Protection and restoration obligations are also included in the EU biodiversity strategy. According to it, for example, all old and natural forests in the EU must be included in the scope of strict protection.

Is the government still committed to these goals?

“The government is committed to international obligations,” says Mykkänen.

He says that the government is preparing a biodiversity commitment, which is practically a plan for how Finland will implement the obligations of the Kunming–Montreal agreement. According to the Ministry of the Environment, the plan is to be completed this year.

Government opposed the restoration ordinance because of its estimated costs.

“[Kustannukset] are related to the interpretation of the so-called prohibition on weakening, especially in our case regarding extensive economic forests. How limited forestry is in the area. The second is the level of obligations to restore very widely occurring habitat types, especially for the year 2040. In these, the effects are particularly heavy on Finland in a way that is difficult to assess,” says Mykkänen.

Mykkänen refers to the Commission's original impact assessment, which estimated the annual costs of the regulation to be more than 900 million euros for Finland. As the negotiations progressed, the cost estimate dropped to more than 700 million euros.

However, the regulation does not determine what kind of actions each country must take, rather the member countries would make their own restoration plans.

What would prevent the government from choosing the most cost-effective measures to reach the goals?

Mykkänen does not answer the question directly, but repeats his message that costs are difficult to estimate.

“It's still very much open at this stage, what kind of procedures the commission will accept in the national restoration plans, if the regulation comes into force.”

The Commission justified the need for the restoration regulation by the fact that the EU has so far failed to stop the loss of nature and the deterioration of the state of the environment with strategies based on voluntariness.

What reason do we have to believe that voluntarism would work this time?

“Many processes take time. If we look at the impact of forest certification programs, for example, the amount of rotting wood in commercial forests in southern Finland has more than doubled in 40 years. We have a lot of work to do, and the impact on the development of the species can also happen with a delay. That by no means means that additional measures are not also needed.”

“Ultimately, it's a matter of what is the degree of radicalism assessed by each individual,” says Mykkänen.

“How strong, binding rules from the EU are we willing to accept for the member states? How much do we trust that if the alternative is to take the risk of rules that are too binding, then it is better to proceed with national regulations in some respects?”

Finally the restore order has not yet fallen, but was now left on the table. Belgium, which is leading the negotiations, has said it is trying to find a majority behind the regulation.

Mykkänen does not directly answer the question of whether the government wants the regulation to expire.

“Let's give the presiding country peace of mind to try to move on from the situation.”

“Either a majority will be found for it one way or another, or the matter will be left to incubate for a longer time, and later it will be modified or something completely new will be brought in its place.”