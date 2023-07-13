HS Environment | Minister Mykkänen: The leak of Poland’s waste mountain must be stopped

HS water samples show that the waste gypsum mountain in Gdansk continues to leak eutrophic phosphorus into the Baltic Sea. According to Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen, Poland should be required to take action to stop the emission.

Polish the measures to stop the phosphorus leak from the waste gypsum mountain in Gdansk have been insufficient, and the emission must be brought to an end, says the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (cook).

According to Mykkänen, Poland must be required to take action to stop the emission threatening the Baltic Sea.

“It’s sad that at the same time in Finland, many smaller projects are blocked due to water protection, but in Poland they can’t fix a pile of plaster,” says Mykkänen.

The phosphorus leakage of the waste gypsum mountain located in Gdansk

Now the new samples, taken in June, show that hardly any change has taken place. The plaster shift continues to leak large amounts of eutrophic phosphate phosphorus into the adjacent river. Part of the phosphorus that grows algae ends up in the Baltic Sea.

HS reported on the emissions from the waste plaster mountain on Wednesday.

Environment Minister Mykkänen says that he has already started investigating the matter. He was in Spain on Wednesday at the meeting of the EU energy and environment ministers and says he discussed the situation in Gdansk and the results of the water samples taken by HS with Polish representatives.

“I agreed with the Polish State Secretary that they will clarify the situation in the light of these measurement results. From Finland’s point of view, it is clear that the measures have been insufficient,” Mykkänen told HS by phone.

“Hopefully, this is the starting point for a new phase in cooperation, so that the matter is taken seriously,” Mykkänen said.

Bilateral along with the cooperation, according to Mykkänen, the purpose is also to get in touch with Sweden, Denmark and Germany, which, as coastal states of the Baltic Sea, could help in promoting the matter.

“Thinking with common sense, it’s strange that, based on EU regulations, Poland can’t be obliged to fix the plaster pile, especially when it’s technically possible,” says Mykkänen.

As examples, he mentions the rehabilitation of fertilizer manufacturer Yara’s closed waste gypsum area in Uusikaupunki and the blocking of phosphorus discharge in Laukaanjoki in Russia.

A lot has also happened in the EU’s water protection during ten years. Among other things, the water framework directive has been reformed.

of HS Water samples taken in Gdansk in June reveal that, contrary to what the Polish authorities have claimed, the gypsum mountain is still leaking and the area is releasing large amounts of eutrophic phosphorus into the nearby Dead Vistula River.

Poland promised to stop the leaks ten years ago, when the Finnish and Polish authorities confirmed the emission in joint sampling.

However, the situation has not changed, the phosphorus content of the river water is still very high. Most of the phosphorus is immediately usable phosphate phosphorus for algae.

Part of the eutrophic phosphate phosphorus ends up in the Baltic Sea, which is only six kilometers away from the waste gypsum area.

Baltic Sea the loading of the main basin also has an effect on the nearby waters of Finland. Although the poor condition of the coastal waters is Finland’s own fault, the quality of the water coming from the main basin of the Baltic Sea affects, for example, the condition of the upper waters of the Gulf of Finland.

The gypsum waste mountain, closed in 2009, belongs to the Fosfory fertilizer factory located in the center of Gdansk. According to it, the lining is leak-proof and safe and does not pose a risk to the Baltic Sea.

The Polish Ministry of the Environment has not responded to HS’s requests for comment on the matter.