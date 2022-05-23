HS environment Metsäyhtiö destroyed a unique concert venue in the old open pit with open felling – “We used to communicate”, the company explains the felling that came as a surprise

It is sad, says the chairman of the village association that maintained the Mätäsvaara mining scene in Lieksa. We used to communicate, says the forest company Tornator, which felled the forest. It has not worked illegally.

Rotten danger The destruction of the mining scene in May due to open felling has shocked people in North Karelia and across Finland.

A special site, a mining stage, has been built in an open pit mine in the former mining area of ​​Mätäsvaara in Lieksa. It has served as a venue for concerts and outdoor events during the summer. Among other things, concerts of Lieksa Copper Week have been held there since 1995.

The landowner in the area is the forestry company Tornator. The Varpanen village association in Lieks has leased an open-cast mining area from the company, on which it has built a framework for events.

In May Tornator cut down five acres of forest in the area, including the edges of the open pit. The felling came as a surprise to the village association. The organization of concerts and events there ends.

“It looks startling and sad. The mining scene lost its milieu from the one-off. It looks drastic when taken to the bone, says the chairman of the Varpanen village association Osmo Turunen.

“No nasty concert guests are being brought in. Apologies have now come all over the kingdom.”

Mining Scenery Route in May 2022.

Turunen states that the forest company has not acted illegally. However, the village association would have liked information and discussions about the felling in advance.

“It would have been desirable for it to have been discussed in a good spirit,” says Turunen.

Lieksan Copper Week Festival Director Anu Laakkonen describes the news on the mining scene as appalling.

According to Laakkonen, the mining stage has been a unique concert venue.

“People from elsewhere in particular have wanted to see the place. There has been a fabulous atmosphere when you enter a path surrounded by old spruce trees into a natural hall with a steep, high cliff and a mining lagoon next to it, a pond. It has been a really enchanting place, ”Laakkonen describes.

“The finest thing out there has been that acoustics. I am a trumpet player and have played there myself. It has been absolutely amazing to play there. Our musicians have liked it. There has been wonderful acoustics, especially for brass instruments. ”

In the future in the summer, a concert by the Boston Brass Quintet was to be held at the mining scene. It has now been transferred to the Lieksa Cultural Center.

Laakkonen does not know how to evaluate the acoustics after clear-cutting, but the visual appearance of the place is now gone.

“Even if it’s cleaned up there, it’s pretty ugly that those harvest holes are pretty long. It’s useless,” he says.

“Now we just have to move on. We have terribly beautiful photos from there from different years. One can only recall that this has sometimes been the case. ”

Tornator has responded to the debate on Mätäsvaara. The company released on May 13th bulletin: “We used to communicate in the old mining area of ​​Mätäsvaara – we apologize”.

“We acknowledge that the communication was not successful in accordance with our accountability guidelines and we apologize for this. Stakeholders should be informed about logging and safety aspects in advance and plan the implementation together, ”says Tornator’s CEO Henrik Nieminen in the bulletin.

According to Tornator, the felling was carried out due to health and safety guidelines. According to the company, the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes has called for the area’s security fences to be renewed and dangerous mining shafts to be filled to minimize the risk of falling.

According to Tornator, the trees on top of the rock were removed because of the risk of falling.

“Unfortunately, these security measures have a negative impact on the landscape that, however, could not be avoided. It was decided to combine this deforestation with other forest management needs in the vicinity, ”the press release states.

A picture of the mining scene taken after the open felling in early May.

Tornator intends to clear and clean up mining residues in the mining area. The company will plant spruce seedlings in the area, except for the protected area, and will build a new security fence in accordance with official guidelines.

However, the mining scene has changed irreversibly, and the village association is likely to retire there.

“It can’t be done without doing it. It’s an annoying and sad event,” says Turunen, the chairman of the village association.