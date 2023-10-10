HS Environment | Methods other than shooting are now being developed to combat deer damage

When a moose hawks a pine in its mouth, a chain reaction starts that has taken the forests in the wrong direction.

Deer ravages out of fear, the forests have been taken in a direction that threatens to cause problems. That’s why new methods have now been developed to mitigate deer damage.

New arts have been sought In the Sorkka projectwhose one goal is to prepare forests to better withstand climate change.

In summer moose feasts on aspen, willow and rowan, but also eats birch, juniper, all kinds of sparrows and grassy plants.

In winter, the diet changes due to circumstances, when the summer food drops its leaves or gets covered in snow. Then the moose starts eating the pine. The moose feeds on pine seedlings or young pine trees, because there it reaches the green needle tufts.

Deer don’t like spruce.

Deer cause forest destruction in the amount of more than half a million hectares. The size of the area can be understood by thinking of its length and width as approximately 73 kilometers. Almost 80 percent of the damage occurs in pine forests, and the rest mostly in birch forests or various mixed forests.

This is what a deer-eaten pine sapling looks like. Often, the final damages are only revealed in the final felling phase, when the trunks are defective and not suitable for logs.

The value of the damage is roughly estimated at around 50 million euros per year. With the amount, the moose competes for the place of the worst forest pest spruce root dwarf with.

So far moose damage has usually been prevented by shooting moose.

Another way is to spread a bad taste to the pine seedlings, which is obtained, for example, from sheep fat. The deer thinks the taste is so bad that it leaves the seedlings uneaten.

Fencing can also be used, but it is expensive.

Hunting is an effective means. In just over twenty years, the number of moose has been halved from the record years. At the same time, deer damage has decreased.

The moose population is now 77,000 animals. However, moose cannot be hunted until it is harmless.

“The deer belongs to nature, it cannot be destroyed from there. You just have to take the moose into account when processing the forest,” says the forest and nature management customer advisor Mika Tuomainen from the Finnish Forestry Center.

The moose has verifiably visited a pine nursery in Raasepori.

One reaction One of the biggest causes of destruction has been the fact that forest owners have started avoiding pine. More and more often, the tree species is changed to spruce after the final felling – also in growing places that are too barren or dry for spruce.

“I can see from the number of saplings ordered that a lot of spruce are planted out of fear of deer and ‘just in case’. Spruce trees may seem to be growing well now, but there may be problems in the future. Due to climate change, more pine is needed in the forests, and therefore there must be ways to alleviate the fear of moose”, says the development manager Henrik Holmberg From the forest management association operating in the coastal area of ​​Uusimaa.

You can also see from the picture above that the areas of pine seedlings have decreased.

The problem with fir trees is not only hot and dry summers. Spruce that persists in drought is prone to mass occurrences of economic forest pests such as the bookworm. Some of the commercial forests in Southern Finland are especially ravaged by the spruce root dwarf, which is why it would make sense to change the tree species. But in fear of deer damage, we still continue with spruce.

As climate change progresses, the risks of forest destruction will only increase.

Spruce has indeed become a problem for the forestry sector, which must be tackled already.

Henrik Holmberg, development manager of the forestry association, shows a seedling eaten by a moose on the lands of the Ekerö farm in Raasepor.

Because methods other than shooting or bad-tasting pokes have been used for the experiment: the moose are not so much repelled, but on the contrary, more food is provided for the moose in the forests.

The idea goes like this: the fewer pine seedlings are available for moose, the more the moose graze on the few and the more serious the individual forest destructions.

If the moose could get covered food here and there, the moose would spread over a wider area and the destruction would be diluted.

These more generous banquet tables have now been covered on an experimental basis at least in Satakunta and in Western Uusimaa in Raasepori.

Seedlings were left on the right side of the reel more than twice as often as usual, so that the seedling can better withstand deer visits. On the left side, the seedling has the usual density.

Pine seedlings the tops lie almost side by side in the forest plot of the Ekerö estate in Raasepori, in the area of ​​the former Pohja municipality. There is a couple of hectares of dense seedlings.

The next couple of hectares are a regular pine plantation. The denser half has more than twice the number of seedlings. Both nurseries show branches pecked by deer.

If a moose eats more than half of the usual seedling, the seedling begins to be ruined and it has to be renewed. In a denser nursery, on the other hand, there is “breakage room”, i.e. a moose can eat a thousand or even two thousand fawns, and still there will be plenty of well-growing seedlings.

Deer or elk tooth marks in a birch sapling. The transplanted seedling grows in a spruce nursery in Raasepori.

“ “Unnecessary clearing of nurseries should be avoided.”

In the same way, it is better to leave more often birch and other deciduous trees that grow there naturally in the vicinity of spruce seedlings. Even if the deer doesn’t care about the spruce, the food covered in the spruce can save the nearby pine seedlings from destruction.

“Unfortunately, we have learned to be too clinical with forests, we make too neat a mark. Unnecessary clearing of nurseries should be avoided,” says forest adviser Mika Tuomainen.

Other new ways would be available:

When thinning the pine that has grown into the deer’s reach, the cutting residues could be left available on stones or logs, as winter food for the deer.

The forest floor should be modified lightly. It saves money.

In the same forest, there should always be both spruce and pine and also hardwoods. Valtapuu’s share should not exceed 80 percent.

Low trees and bushes, such as juniper and willow, could be grown under power lines.

In all ways, the same idea is repeated: more food for moose.

Deer management area planner Lauri Itkonen presents a game patch left in the middle of a nursery in Raasepor.

All means they sound amazingly familiar. They are as if directly from diversity roadmaps and strategies or studies that list ways to increase the richness of forest nature: the share of deciduous trees should be increased and mixed forests should be preferred.

For example, Tuomain shows forest owners a video instructing them to reduce deer damage, which urges them to leave more aspen, rowan and willow in the forests. And according to research data the diversity of nature would also be increased especially by leaving aspen, raida (willow plant) and rowan in commercial forests.

“Diversity has been destroyed by itself, usually already in the early clearing and other stages of clearing. If you clear too much in the beginning, in the end you’ll only be left with a wood field”, Mika Tuomainen reminds us of the importance of the early stages of forest management.

The goal of Tuomainen and many other forest advisors is now to attract forest owners to add hardwoods to their forests, but also pines.

“We should get the best choices for different growing locations. That is, more pine, more birch and generally more mixed wood. This should reduce deer damage and increase biodiversity and the resilience of forests against climate change,” says the deer management area planner Lauri Itkonen from the Finnish Game Center.

Forest owner Tomas Gripenberg in his pine nursery in Raasepori.

Ekerö farm denser and more mixed tree nurseries are being tried in the forests to reduce deer damage. But in the opinion of the owner, the moose is not a bad thing.

“Yes, it brings joy if you happen to see a moose, especially if you still have a deer with you. But I do understand that some forest owners will surely be upset if a large part of the saplings goes to deer. We have a lot of forest, so it doesn’t feel the same way if a little goes in the deer’s cheek”, says Tomas Gripenberg.

Gripenberg actually banned elk hunting on the estate four years ago, even though elk have been hunted on the estate for decades. In his opinion, the base had already shrunk too small.

This despite the fact that Western Uusimaa has one of the densest moose populations in Finland. There are more moose only on the southwest coast and in Eastern Uusimaa.

However, the region has become accustomed to moose and many landowners want the moose population to be abundant, says the game manager of the Uusimaa region Visa Eronen from the Finnish Game Center.

Therefore, in Western Uusimaa, the goal is more than four moose per thousand hectares. Such a dense population is aimed for in only three of Finland’s 59 deer management areas.

Gripenberg sees it as a loss if the long deer hunting tradition has to be abandoned. Hunting days per se have not decreased.

“The whitetail takes care of that. In other words, the deer does keep our hunting parties together, but elk hunting is so unique and there is much more to it, for example the maintenance of elk dogs,” says Gripenberg.

By white-tailed deer, he means the white-tailed deer, whose population in Western Uusimaa is almost ten times that of moose.