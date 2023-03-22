HS Environment | Many companies even sell products with incorrect environmental claims, now they want to ban it

According to the EU Commission’s report, more than half of companies’ environmental claims are vague, misleading or incorrect.

Brussels

of the EU the commission wants to discipline companies’ so-called greenwashing. On Wednesday, the Commission published a proposal for a directive, according to which environmental claims made about products must be based on widely recognized scientific evidence.

The proof requirement applies to claims made about the greenness of products, which companies often use in their marketing. Often these marketing slogans are vague like “we have reduced our environmental footprint by 20 percent since 2015”.

For example, if this is claimed, the company must in the future explain how the footprint has been calculated and what significance this information has for the consumer. Companies must offer consumers the opportunity to check the claims easily, for example by means of online links or qr codes. The proposed directive does not apply to companies with fewer than 10 employees.

The directive proposal concerns claims that are not already covered by some EU regulation. For example, the environmental claims of organic production are already regulated.

According to the Commission’s proposal, the task of the national authorities would be to monitor that the claims are true. If the company was caught making unfounded claims, it would have ten days to rectify the matter. Otherwise there will be penalties. The Commission has planned that the company could, for example, receive fines and be temporarily banned from participating in public procurement.

Some companies base their climate action on emission credits, i.e. compensate for the effect of their own emissions by financing emission reductions elsewhere. In the future, this needs to be clearly explained to the consumer and told which part of the environmental impact is based on one’s own actions and which part is due to possible emission compensation.

Commission analyzed companies’ environmental claims in 2020 and got a depressing result: more than half of them, 53 percent, were vague, misleading or incorrect. 40 percent of the claims were not proven in any way.

Greenwashing occurred most in the textile and clothing industry, second most in cosmetics. A lot of environmental claims were also used in the marketing of household appliances and food products, the basis of which was weak.

According to the Commission, not only consumers but also companies need protection from false claims. Some companies are working seriously to find out their environmental impact, and this work will be undermined if a competitor is free to make misleading claims without consequences.

Commission also launched an initiative on the right of repair on Wednesday, the purpose of which is to encourage consumers to repair products instead of replacing them. The fundamental goal is to reduce waste, carbon dioxide emissions and unnecessary use of raw materials.

According to the initiative, a broken product should primarily be repaired during the two-year warranty period if the repair is cheaper or the same price as a new product. After the warranty expires, the dealer should be able to provide the consumer with a repair service.

Commission according to estimates, there are around 230 different eco-labels in use in the EU region. We are now trying to bring discipline to them as well.

“They are not always transparent and reliable,” says a commission official.

The commission will demand that an impartial body has audited the mark.

National eco-labels should no longer be launched after the entry into force of the directive, but should be EU-wide. Companies can have private eco-labels, but their criteria are to be tightened.

The EU has its own voluntary environmental label launched in 1992 EU Ecolabelwhich it would like to spread more widely.

At the commission there were obvious difficulties in drafting the directive, as it has been on the work program since the Commission announced its Green Agenda in 2019.

The intention was initially that environmental claims should be evaluated only with a uniform method based on life cycle assessment created by the EU Commission, which describes the environmental footprint (Product Environmental Footprint or PEF). It is used to assess the life-cycle environmental impacts of products in sixteen environmental impact categories.

However, according to the Commission’s official, the method focusing solely on the environmental footprint was not sufficient in the end. It does not take into account everything in food production, for example, if there is an attempt to improve biodiversity or reduce the use of pesticides. That’s why companies can use PEF as well as alternative ways to prove their environmental claims.