HS Environment | Last year, 100 million euros were paid in wind power subsidies, even though the industry is already managing on its own – how did this end up?

For wind turbines the production subsidies to be paid successfully started the construction of wind power in Finland, but will be unnecessarily expensive in retrospect.

Therefore, it would be worthwhile to learn from the mistakes of the system now, when attracting new types of green investments to Finland.

This is what the director of the Energy Agency estimates Pekka Ripatti and a researcher at the State Economic Research Center Kimmo Ollikka.

“Yes, we needed some support instrument [tuulivoimarakentamisen kannustamiseen]but in hindsight you could say that it could have been smarter if it had taken technological development and learning into account,” says Ripatti.

Ripatti says that experience has shown that the feed-in tariff is too generous, especially for those power plants that were built just before the support system was closed in 2017.

The technology had suddenly become cheaper, but the promise of a 12-year price support was still received from the state under the same conditions.

The wind power production subsidy, known as the feed-in tariff, started in 2011. Since then, wind power technology has developed rapidly – partly precisely because construction actually began and use became more common.

“Back then, there was no idea how much wind power production costs, and especially no idea how quickly the costs will drop,” says Ollikka.

“In retrospect, a mistake was made.”

Feed-in tariff is the guaranteed price. The builders of the power plants were promised that they will receive at least 83.5 euros per megawatt hour, or 8.35 cents per kilowatt hour, from the wind electricity they produce.

The amount of subsidies to be paid therefore depends on the average price of electricity. Subsidies may also remain unpaid if the average price of electricity is higher than that value, as happened in 2022, marked by the energy crisis.

In practice, due to the limitation in the law, the subsidy may be paid at most 53.5 euros per megawatt hour, if the average price of electricity falls to 30 euros per megawatt hour or below.

According to Ripati, the amount can be compared to the result of the auction organized in 2018. Then the state, having learned from the feed-in tariff, decided to test what the support level would be in a competitive situation.

In the auction, subsidies for the production of 1.4 terawatt hours of renewable energy were sold to producers who promised to do it with the lowest subsidies. The price of the subsidy was 2.5 euros per megawatt hour, i.e. 51 euros less than the feed-in tariff.

That's how fast the development of technology had been, and thus the cost of wind power construction. According to Ollika and Ripati, when planning subsidies, it is always worthwhile, if possible, to use the information available from the market about the actual costs of production.

Finland does not was alone with his ideas. Similar systems were introduced across Europe, with similar guaranteed prices.

Wind turbines up to a certain power quota were included in Finland's production support. After that limit was reached in 2017, the system was discontinued. Since then, much more wind power has been built, and today about a third of Finland's wind power capacity is covered by the feed-in tariff.

Subsidies are paid to each eligible power plant for 12 years, which is why the last subsidies will be paid in 2030.

“ The rules of the game were clear to everyone: if you dared to invest in wind power in time, you were rewarded for it.

The annual subsidy amounts can become very large today, because the average price of electricity can remain cheaper than was predicted when the system was planned – partly precisely because of the strong increase in the amount of wind power.

Last year, wind power production support was paid to wind power owners from the budget of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy totaling slightly more than one hundred million euros, and in the record year 2020 up to 346 million euros.

This can be related to the fact that this year, 131 million euros have been set aside for environmental and nature protection financed by the Ministry of the Environment.

In total, around 1.6 billion euros of wind power production subsidies have been paid so far.

Ollikka and Ripatti both remind that the rules of the game were clear to everyone: if you dared to invest in wind power in time, you were rewarded for it.

Everyone knew how much support was promised for the amount of power.

Juha Sipilä (Centre) government that started in 2015, however, offered a last-minute surprise. It was decided to reduce the quota slightly from the promised 2500 megavolt-amperes. According to Ripati, it caused a small-scale rush among producers.

The total capacity of the wind power feed-in tariff system was 2,347 megavolt-amperes.

According to Ripati, at that time the law would also have allowed the calculation of the guarantee price, but it was not done.

Now, the wind support kings of the Energy Agency's statistics are the projects that managed to get involved at the last minute. The Pori Tahkoluoto power plants T1–T10, which were included in the scope of support in August 2017, received support of 3.1 million euros last year.

Even better was the Metsälä wind farm in Kristiinankaupunki, owned by EPV Tuulivoima, which joined in October 2017. 7.2 million euros in support was paid to it last year.

In 2020, the same wind power area received subsidies of up to 20.2 million euros. The region was covered by the feed-in tariff less than a month before the entire support system was closed.

Investigator Kimmo Ollikan when supporting green technology, you should always take into account the stage of development of the technology in question.

If the technology is only at an early stage of development, direct and tailored support for different experiments can be good.

An example of such support could be the EUR 30 million subsidy that the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs announced last year that it had granted to Suomen Hyötytuule for the construction of two offshore wind farms.

With support taken from the EU's recovery instrument, the construction of a wind turbine in deeper water than has been done in Finland before is being tested.

If the technology starts to be close to the market, it would also be good to use the information available from the market. It requires that there are enough bidders to create competition.