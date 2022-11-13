Sunday, November 13, 2022
HS Environment | Jorma Ollila’s red deer trampled crops and angered the neighbors – Why are deer allowed to be released into the wild, even though it is an alien species?

November 13, 2022
Alien species are now being eradicated from Finnish nature with a heavy hand. The red deer is also a foreign species. Why are they allowed to be herded and released into the wild? The neighbors of deer enthusiast Jorma Ollila in Nastola also wonder about it.

I met Ristola presents the withering organic grass a little in its effervescence. Ristola does not have farm animals, but a herd of ungulates often graze on his field.

Reindeer ate and trampled the crops of Ristola and the neighbors in Nastola all summer long.

