HS Environment Jasper Pääkkönen and environmental organizations criticize the state-owned company’s major fishing route project: “It reveals the company’s bluff”

State At the end of January, Kemijoki Oy, which is mainly owned by Kemijoki Oy, published a plan to build a fishing line past one of Finland’s largest hydropower dams in Taivalkoski, Kemijoki.

The plan has aroused cautious optimism in hiking circles but also concern and criticism.

Kemijoki oy: n information and in the plan there is talk of a “combination of a technical fishing route and an organic riverbed”. The route would be 700 meters long and an average of three meters wide. Managing director Tuomas Timonen told HS that the solution was aimed at gradually returning migratory fish to the Kemi River. The price tag would be ten million euros.

In connection with the publication of the plan, Kemijoki Oy published this drawing of the structure of the bypass route.

The publication of the plan was news in a decades-long debate about the Kemijoki and migratory fish. Prior to its dam, the Lapland Great River was one of the most important salmon rivers in Europe. The rise of fish was completely stopped in the Isohaara dam soon after the war. Over the decades, very little has happened to allow fish to rise past the dams.

Many migratory fish activists have now criticized Kemijoki oy’s Taivalkoski plan. Criticism has been leveled at the small amount of water in the fishway and at leaving the riverbed dry in winter.

Submitting the power company to the regional government agency in the application it is stated that the operating time of the riverbed would be from 20 May to 20 October.

“Of course, the bed left dry for most of the year is not organic,” says WWF’s program director. Sampsa Vilhunen.

Kemijoki oy is applying for a permit from the Regional State Administrative Agency for a fishing route where the flow would be 1–3 cubic meters per second. In addition, there would be the possibility of an intermittent lure flow of 3 to 5 cubic meters.

According to Vilhunen, the figures are small. The average flow of the Kemijoki River is over 500 cubic meters per second.

“A bypass barge with a capacity of 10 to 20 cubic meters would already be a kind of stream in which one could imagine finding a fish and even building reproductive habits.”

For power companies, the most expensive thing on fishways is the water that is passed through them because it does not produce electricity.

“Personally, I would like the company and its owners to be able to turn the situation around – to think that all these decades have got all the water for themselves and the astronomical sums involved,” says Vilhunen.

Hiking fish and a researcher at the Natural Resources Center (Luke) researching bypass solutions Pauliina Louhen according to the plan presented is not a natural bypass.

“A better name for that upper part of the fishing route would be the organic fishing route used in the past in such contexts.”

According to Louhe, the fishing route itself does not act as a spawning ground for fish without year-round discharge. In this case, its purpose is to act as a route towards the spawning grounds above, which have been restored to Runkauskoski, for example.

“Without water, the roe won’t do anything in the gravel over the winter.”

Louhi believes that the reasons for the narrowness of the fishing road and leaving it dry in winter are economic. “It’s probably optimized here for what [vesimäärällä] would make the fish rise at the lowest possible cost. That’s how it usually goes. ”

Power companies, such as Kemijoki oy and Fortum, are significant funders of Luke’s fisheries research, among other national funders.

Kemijoki o. According to the company, a combination of a technical fishway and a stream was reached to bring the mouth of the fishway close enough to the dam into the stream to which the fish are seeking access.

In 2017, the Lapland Ely Center submitted an application to the Regional State Administrative Agency to change the obligations of the Kemijoki power plants. For example, the new obligations require 90% passage of salmon in both directions. Kemijoki oy considers these requirements unrealistic and opposes them.

Read more: Finnish salmon were almost extinct, and now the state power company is knocking out the authority’s demand to restore the salmon stock to Finland’s longest river

Streamwater activists are concerned that Kemijoki oy has published a plan for Taivalkoski to combat these more ambitious and river-wide requirements for the Lapland Ely Center, which are currently being processed by the Regional State Administrative Agency.

“The problem with the voluntary plan is that there are no criteria for it. It doesn’t have to work, ”says the chairman of Villilohi ry Mika Suutari-Jääskö.

Suutari-Jääskö is concerned that if the solution voluntarily built by Kemijoki oy did not work well enough, it would not be possible to build a larger fishing road on the site later, which would ensure the results required by the authorities.

Actress and long-time running water active Jasper Pääkkönen expresses its concerns more strongly.

“The general understanding in the world of a functioning fishing route is a natural bypass with a year-round environmental flow, and this has nothing to do with it. It reveals the company’s bluff, ”he says.

He wonders why the state-owned company opposes the authority’s demands and at the same time comes public with such a plan.

“Kemijoki oy says that this has not been done anywhere else. It is true that deeds like this are not done anywhere in the world. The world is building well-functioning fishing routes where fish can also reproduce. ”

Kemijoki According to Oy, the discharges of the Taivalkoski plan correspond to the minimum requirements set by the Lapland Center for Life in the application for a change of obligation. Fisheries Manager of the Lapland Ely Center Mika Oraluoman according to this this is a bit open to interpretation.

“The dimensioning seems to be for two cubes and thus meets the requirements of the application. The lure flow is 3 to 5 cubic meters lower than required. Here [Kemijoki oy:n suunnitelmassa] however, there is a reserve for pumps that can increase the leach flow and meet the requirements of the application. ”

HS asked Timonen, CEO of Kemijoki Oy, whether one of the goals of Taivalkoski’s plan is to stop the requirements of the living center.

“No way. I can’t see any connection in that, ”says Timonen.

“It’s been a lot of demands that we start doing something and now that we’re getting started, we’re being criticized. It is amazing that what should be done here. ”