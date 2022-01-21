HS Environment “It felt like Finnishization was not in the 1980s” – a Finnish researcher who revealed a huge phosphorus emission was arrested by the FSB but found it more difficult for Finns to flirt

The giant discharge of a Russian fertilizer plant into the Baltic Sea caused an international crisis ten years ago but gave impetus to the recovery of the sea.

Equally ten years ago, the Baltic Sea experienced an exciting play that is second to none. However, it differs from a theatrical performance in that the events are true. The consequences are visible in the state of the Gulf of Finland and, before long, in the entire Baltic Sea.

The events gained momentum in January 2012, when HS reported on a large eutrophication of phosphorus in the sea found in Russia.

Helsingin Sanomat closely followed the developments in phosphorus emissions in Russia in the spring of 2012.

The discharge was revealed to be the largest in the entire Baltic Sea catchment area. The source of this was the waste gypsum lining of the Phosphorus fertilizer plant in Kingisepp (Jaama), which flows into the Gulf of Finland along the Laukaanjoki River.

The news was followed by a chain of events that lasted throughout the spring of 2012. The story involves a Finnish Baltic Sea researcher, a fertilizer plant owned by a Russian billionaire, the Russian security service FSB and intense pressure on Finnish civil servants.

Researchers had already found the discharge in autumn 2011 in a study by the Baltic Sea Protection Commission Helcom, but it was not immediately made public.

In Laukaanjoki, they wanted to take additional samples to confirm the result before informing. The matter was embarrassing and politically sensitive.

“Russia’s reaction was a cause for concern in the Commission,” says a specialist researcher at the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) Seppo Knuuttilawho found the emission.

“I had been closely involved in nutrient load assessments in the Baltic Sea for twenty years, so of course I immediately realized that I had a phosphorus bomb in my hands,” says Knuuttila.

According to the first estimate, a thousand tonnes of phosphate phosphorus growing algae ended up in the Baltic Sea from a single plant. It is as much as all of Finland’s anthropogenic sources combined.

Later, the amount was refined to more than two thousand tons. So the emissions were huge.

What made Araks afloat was, among other things, the fact that it was a major factory in Kingisepp. Phosphorus is owned by Eurochem, Russia’s largest fertilizer company. Its main owner is a billionaire Andrei Melnichenko, one of the richest people in Russia.

Major however, the criticism did not come from a russian fertilizer plant but from a surprising direction, the Finnish environmental administration.

There was no desire to jeopardize the well-established environmental co-operation once Russia was involved. The Finnish researcher got to experience this personally.

“The biggest surprise for myself was the reactions from my own environmental administration,” says Knuuttila.

“My competence in estimating the magnitude of emissions was questioned. I was said to be polluting the environmental relations between Finland and Russia and was warned not to annoy the Russians in my media comments. ”

“After the factory’s own measurements of high phosphorus concentrations were no longer observed in the creek flowing into the Laukaanjoki River, the whole jupaka had only been my personal publicity goal. It felt like Finnishization was not in the 1980s, ”Knuuttila continues.

At the same time At a time when Finland was focusing on nurturing good relations, the fertilizer plant in Russia was operating in complete silence.

With the least noise, the factory searched and found the leak and plugged it. However, the matter was not made public and had to be dealt with as if there had never been any leakage.

In April 2012, the situation escalated when Knuuttila was on an official sampling trip around the factory, in a pre-agreed area. The work was interrupted when Knuuttila was arrested by the Russian security service FSB.

The Russian system involves a strong intertwining of the FSB and the economic union. For a Finnish researcher, it knew about hours of interrogation, a night in the tube, a new arrest at the border and the seizure of a computer.

However, according to Knuuttila, the more difficult experience was the attitude of the Finnish authorities.

“I was arrested by the FSB and sat in a Russian tube. However, I felt less mentally pregnant than distrust in the direction of my own administration, ”she says.

“The biggest surprise for myself was the reactions from my own environmental administration,” says Seppo Knuuttila.

In June 2012 the fertilizer company Eurochem finally said it had blocked the leak shortly after it was uncovered.

The background was strongly influenced by the Finnish John Nurminen Foundation, which had established relations with the company during the spring and consulted with Eurochem on emissions management.

Read more: The fertilizer plant cleans up its emissions

Emissions have also remained absent. In June 2018, I returned to Kingisepp myself after a six-year hiatus.

I took water samples from Laukaanjoki from the same locations as Syke’s researchers in the fall of 2011. They showed that the river’s phosphorus concentrations have remained moderate.

Read more: Six years ago, giant phosphorus emissions damaged the Gulf of Finland – HS traveled to Russia to see if anything had changed at Kingisepp’s fertilizer plant

The official measurements would not have shown a possible leak, as the Russian authorities’ observation point upstream was above the discharge from the factory site.

Only last year – almost ten years after the discharge was discovered – has the official sampling point been moved to an appropriate location closer to the estuary. However, reports on the load from Russia in 2021 are not yet available.

Giant the cessation of emissions has been of great importance to the Baltic Sea.

After a decade of emissions, specialist researcher Seppo Knuuttila looks at the Baltic Sea in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari and considers the effects of the events.

“Now one can only be glad to be able to do field research in Russia at a time when it was still possible for a foreign researcher. And, of course, above all, because the largest phosphorus emissions in the Baltic Sea were quickly eliminated, ”says Knuuttila.

In the end, the emissions had at most more than doubled compared to the thousand tonnes originally estimated by Knuuttila, ie the plant alone accounted for almost 10% of the phosphorus load in the Baltic Sea, about one-fifth for eutrophic phosphate.

The phosphorus load in the Gulf of Finland has decreased by more than 60 percent this millennium. The cessation of emissions from the phosphorus plant explains about as much of it as the intensified wastewater treatment in the city of St. Petersburg.

In the state of the Gulf of Finland, the reduction in load is only reflected in the reversal of the eutrophication trend in the easternmost part of the sea area, as the poor state of the main basin of the Baltic Sea also affects the Gulf of Finland.

“In the longer term, such large emission reductions will play a key role in achieving good status in the Gulf of Finland and the entire Baltic Sea,” says Knuuttila.

Knuuttila considers the disclosure of phosphorite emissions to be by far the most important single achievement of his career.

“It is absolutely exceptional that a researcher can make a concrete impact on the state of the Baltic Sea through his or her own work,” he says.

Read more: The Baltic Sea is worth saving, but it is impossible to protect the sea without knowing what ends up and where

Read more: Six years ago, giant phosphorus emissions damaged the Gulf of Finland – HS traveled to Russia to see if anything had changed at Kingisepp’s fertilizer plant