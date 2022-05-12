HS Environment Is mineral exploration prohibited in nature reserves? The government is proposing a new nature conservation law, a live broadcast is underway

Changes are expected at least in ecological compensation, habitat protection and mineral exploration in nature reserves.

Minister of the Environment Emma Kari (Green) will hold a press conference on Thursday on the reform of the Nature Conservation Act at 1.30 pm. HS shows the opportunity live in the context of this article.

The government’s proposal for a new nature conservation law will be announced at the event. Reforms are expected, at least for ecological compensation, the protection of endangered habitats and mineral exploration in nature reserves.

Ecological compensation means that a company or authority that causes harm to nature compensates for a natural handicap by protecting a similar nature elsewhere.

In the case of habitats, protection would not only focus on individual species but would also improve the protection of certain endangered ecosystems as a whole.

Read more: New law would tighten protection of streams, dunes and nests, among others – Strong opposition from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry

With regard to mining, the idea of ​​banning mineral exploration in nature reserves has been raised. However, the business community and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry have opposed a total ban. In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has raised concerns during the preparation that strengthening habitat protection through zoning would limit landowners’ property rights.

The Finnish Nature Conservation Act, enacted in 1923, has been reformed only once during Finland ‘s independence, in 1997.