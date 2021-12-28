HS Environment In Israel, more than 5,000 capercaillies have died from bird flu, and some of them are likely to be “Finns” – bird watchers may see a change in the spring

In the past year, more bird flu has been diagnosed in Finland than ever before.

From Israel carries information about a major wave of bird flu. At least 5,200 capercaillies have died in the north of the country, and the epidemic has forced some half a million chickens to be killed on farms. The British, for example, say so The Guardian.

Some of Israel’s miserable people come from Finland, according to a cucumber expert Jouko Alhainen. As migratory birds, they leave the country south in the autumn.

“There are definitely a lot of cucumbers from Eastern Finland that are victorious,” says Alhainen.

Alhainen cites the areas of Joensuu, Polvijärvi and Kainuu as examples. He says he hopes that only hundreds and not thousands of Finnish cucumbers have died.

Israel The epidemic can clearly be seen in the Finnish cucumber stock in the worst case, Alhainen says.

“Surely it is visible at the very least, so that the territories, which are well known, are empty or there are strangely behaving birds.”

However, it is positive for Finnish cucumbers that they are overwintered in many other countries besides Israel. According to Low, they are Spain, southwestern France, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan and Ethiopia.

According to Alhainen, there are more wintering cucumbers in Israel than in Russia.

Israel however, owls do not cause special concern that bird flu will spread to Finland. Birds like the owl, which die quickly from the flu, hardly spread it.

However, the situation with bird flu in Europe is otherwise a cause for concern, says the Food Inspector General’s chief inspector Liisa Kaartinen.

“There is a great danger that the risk of the disease in Finland will also increase when Arctic geese and other bird species move north in the spring.”

In southern Europe, winter has not curbed the epidemic that has been going on all year round, and data on infections in farmed birds are constantly coming.

Past The year of bird flu has already been exceptionally difficult in Finland. A total of 65 cases of avian influenza were detected during the year. In one case, there may be several birds.

“The situation has been worse this year than ever before,” Kaartinen says.

For example, in 2018, influenza was found in only three sea eagles and in 2016–2017, a total of 17 cases were detected.

What has made this situation special this year is that there have been several types of virus on the move instead of one.

Epidemic the beginning is considered January, when bird flu was found in wild-dead pheasants. Later, the virus was found in a pheasant garden, among other places.

Read more: More pheasants dead from bird flu found in Janakkala, the infection zone is being expanded

No infections have been reported since November. The last infection zone was closed in December.

“Would you dare to be cautiously hopeful that winter has at least driven it beyond the country’s borders for the time being.”

If avian influenza is transmitted to poultry, the birds on the holding shall be killed. In order to prevent the spread, it has been banned in Finland to keep poultry outdoors in the spring in recent years.

Jouko Alhaisen believes that the case of Israel shows what happens when the living conditions of the cucumbers shrink. When a lot of cucumber accumulates in a small area, the diseases also spread easily.

A long-standing nature activist hopes that the deaths of cucumbers will arouse people.

“It should be decentralized, and not gather all of us in human production into dense and efficient individuals. That the species would have more fragmented habitats throughout the year. ”

The cuckoo is vibrant in Finland and its nesting population is tens of thousands of pairs.