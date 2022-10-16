HS Environment | Illegal trapping of small birds in the Mediterranean increases the decline of birds in Finland as well

Migratory birds have mostly left Finland for their wintering areas. Many winged animals are on a perilous journey across Europe to Africa, and not all of them make it there.

The journey of numerous birds ends this autumn as well in a poacher’s trap on the Mediterranean coast or on the islands where the birds rest while crossing the sea. In the Mediterranean, an estimated 25 million birds are killed illegally every year, according to the bird organization BirdLife in its publication published in 2015 in the report. in its report in 2015.

It is the fate of many to be eaten, because small birds are a delicacy in many countries, even if they are forbidden. Bird trapping is illegal but widely accepted locally.

For example, in Cyprus, up to 2–2.5 million songbirds are caught with traps every year. They are used to make the traditional food ambelopoulia, the main ingredient of which is the black-headed tern, which also breeds in Finland.

Black-headed grouse is a popular target for trapping in Cyprus, as it is used to make traditional ambelopoulia. The vigorous species in Finland winters in Mediterranean countries and East Africa. Black-headed grouse (Sylvia atricapilla) is considered to be the chirping bird of Sakari Topelius’ Sylvia’s Christmas carol.

In the Mediterranean the effects of trapping on Finnish bird populations are not well known, but it is not insignificant.

“The population effect depends on the species. Large, slow-breeding birds of prey have a greater effect than small and abundant birds,” says the Chief Superintendent of the Central Museum of Natural Sciences (Luomus) Aleksi Lehikoinen.

According to Lehikoinen, there is no hard evidence that any species has greatly decreased or even disappeared due to Mediterranean trapping. However, there are examples of bird species in history that have been eaten to extinction or on the verge of extinction.

This has happened, for example, to a golden circle, which has been classified as lost in Finland. Its breeding range used to extend from Finland to Japan, and as recently as the 1970s, a few hundred pairs were breeding in Finland. The population began to decline in the 1990s, and then the golden cicada disappeared.

The background is, above all, hunting for food in the wintering area in China. The golden cicada was an abundant species in Southeast Asia and found in large flocks, which was easy to catch in large numbers with nets.

“The volumes of poaching are so large that it would be a miracle if it had no effect on bird populations, when at the same time the habitat becomes increasingly unfavorable for birds due to climate change and human activity,” says Lehikoinen.

in Finland breeding birds migrate to Africa via three main routes: via Spain and the Strait of Gibraltar, via Italy and along the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea.

The main routes apply especially to large-sized birds. Small birds migrate on a wide front, but their routes are also condensed in sea areas to pass through capes and islands.

Cyprus, Lebanon and Egypt are especially problematic areas on the eastern route. Cyprus is located on the edge of the route, and some of the migrants go through it. The large island is an important resting place when crossing the sea, especially when bad weather strikes.

Director of conservation and research at the bird organization Birdlife Finland Teemu Lehtiniemi reminds that the massive killing of birds in the Mediterranean affects bird populations more strongly the more the species has declined for some other reason.

“Habitat factors are a bigger factor in species becoming endangered,” Lehtiniemi states.

For example, the field warbler has greatly decreased in Finland due to, among other things, changes in the agricultural environment. The species also suffers from illegal fishing in France.

“When the bird is already in trouble, catching during the migration increases the downhill,” says Lehtiniemi.

The extremely endangered field warbler suffers, among other things, from changes in arable land. The decline of the species has been accelerated by illegal fishing in France.

A song thrush has become entangled in a poacher’s net in Cyprus.

Although trapping is not the main reason for the decline of bird populations, its impact extends over a wide area.

“Up to 25 million birds are killed every year, which is a lot by any standard,” says Lehtiniemi.

The fishing methods are not only illegal but also cruel and they do not select their prey. A bird can hang for hours, entangled in a net or stuck to a glue stick, with no chance to escape. In addition, both common and endangered species can be caught in the trap.

Also in Finland an endangered bird species can end up being hunted, as several endangered species, including waterfowl, are still game species.

At the end of September, the Committee on Agriculture and Forestry will discuss a citizen’s initiative concerning hunting of endangered species. The committee decided to reject the initiative.

The game species listed in the Hunting Act include several bird species classified as endangered, for example tukka, grebe, aspen, mallard, grebe and coot.

In general, Finnish birds are not doing very well. Birdlife is impoverished in several habitats and the number of endangered species is increasing, according to a report published by Birdlife Finland in 2021 The status of Finnish birds.

The deterioration of the condition of water bodies, agriculture and forestry and climate change have led to the threat.

About 250 bird species and more than 50 million bird pairs breed in Finland. Every other breeding species is on the red list of endangered species.

The trend is decreasing all over the world. Published by Birdlife International at the end of September The State of the World’s Birds the report almost every second bird species is declining and every eighth is globally threatened. The reasons are primarily the expansion and intensification of agriculture, unsustainable logging and global warming.