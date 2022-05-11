Wednesday, May 11, 2022
HS Environment IEA: The pace of construction of renewable energy production will accelerate to a new record this year

Last year, a record 295 gigawatts of renewable energy production capacity was built.

Renewable energy production capacity will be built this year in a world record, estimates the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The organization estimates that 320 gigawatts of renewable energy production capacity will be built this year. The amount corresponds to Germany’s electricity consumption.

Last year, a record 295 gigawatts of renewable energy production capacity was built, although construction difficulties were hampered by supply difficulties, delays and high raw material prices.

About 60 percent of the renewable energy capacity to be built this year, according to the IEA, is solar power. The next most popular are wind and hydropower.

The construction projects currently under way will allow the European Union to significantly reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas, the IEA estimates. At the same time, the region needs to make sure that energy efficiency is invested so that growing demand does not become a problem.

The IEA estimates that with the current regulations, the acceleration in the construction of renewable energy production may stop after this year. The Energy Organization is encouraging more political decisions to be made, as the current regulation will slow down next year.

