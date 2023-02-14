HS Environment | Iconic pine trees were felled in Hietaniemi in Helsinki

120-year-old pine trees were felled under the basic improvement works of the sandbanks. At the same time, the entire idyllic landscape changed.

Helsinki In the beginning of February, basic improvement work started on the streets of Etu-Töölö’s Hietaniemenranta.

Beneath the construction works, 120-year-old, healthy pines and younger deciduous trees were felled along Hiekarrantantie. At the same time, the entire landscape of Hiekarrantanti, known for its pine trees lining the road, changed.

“Tears came into my eyes when I saw what had happened,” says a resident nearby Ulla Leppävuori.

Leppävuori, who is fond of photography, photographed the street view of Hiekarrananti right before the trees were felled.

“The trees were beautiful as they curved over the narrow Hiekarananti. They created a beautiful urban space, the loss of which affects the identity of the entire city,” says Leppävuori.

Töölöläinen Ulla Leppävuori photographed the Hiekarrantanti pines just before they were felled. “The trees were beautiful. They were part of the landscape that the area is known for.”

Parks project manager responsible for planning Petra Rantalainen The Helsinki urban environment department says that cutting down the trees was necessary.

“A barrier-free sidewalk is being built on Hiekkarnantie to improve the safety of pedestrians, for which space had to be made. We did everything we could to save as many trees as possible,” says Rantalainen.

In accordance with the street plan approved by the Urban Environment Board, four pine trees were felled from the area, as well as some hardwood trees, such as stripes.

According to Leppävuori, there would have been room for the sidewalk even without cutting down the trees.

“I understand the residents’ pain. These tree fellings are always challenging,” says Rantalainen.

With overhaul The Taivallahti area will be more clearly connected to Seurasaarenselä’s coastal route.

In the repair, underground structures will be renewed, the flow of vehicle traffic will be promoted, contaminated soil will be removed, and the water supply of the spa hotel coming to the shore of Taivallahti will be made possible.

The turnpike at the end of Hietaniemimenkatu will be demolished and bushes and trees will be planted in the area. The city promises to plant 17 new pine trees in the entire contract area.