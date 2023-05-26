HS Environment | HS’s reporter picked up the phone – A special chain of events began, with which the name of two fish species changes in Finland

The names of the two fish were changed when a HS reporter called and wondered about the previous names.

The two of you the Finnish name of the fish has changed.

The fish formerly known as sampe (Acipencer sturio) will henceforth be the European name for Finnish.

The fish previously called bluefish (Acipencer oxyrinchus) will be Atlantic sturgeon in the future.

The change is so recent that the new names have not yet been updated on the website of the Finnish Center for Species Information.

The Fish Name Working Group decided on the change on Thursday.

Working group chairman Markku Varjo invited the working group to a meeting after the editor of Helsingin Sanomat had called Varjo and wondered why the blue heron’s name is blue heron, when it isn’t even blue.

In addition, the journalist wondered why the name in Finnish is not, for example, Atlantic sturgeon or Baltic sturgeon, because in other languages ​​the fish in question is called according to the geographical region: in English Atlantic Turgeon or Baltic sturgeon, in Swedish atlantisk stör and in Estonian Läänemere tuur (“Eastern sturgeon”).

In Finland, the fish has been called blue sturgeon since 2004.

The blue sturgeon entered the list of fish names for the first time in 2004, after in 2002 the scientific publication Naturen article revealed on the basis of DNA tests that the species of sturgeon that became extinct in the Baltic Sea was indeed Acipencer oxyrinchus.

Previously, it was imagined that humans had eradicated Acipencer sturgeon, the “European sturgeon”, from the Baltic Sea, but in reality it had already disappeared from the Baltic Sea a thousand years earlier.

In the same in the call, HS’s reporter found the Finnish name for sturgeon “sturgeon” difficult, because there are 27 species of sturgeon in the world, and depending on the context, it is unclear whether “sturgeon” refers to one of these or just sturgeon or the whole genus. In English, Acipencer sturgeon is often called European sturgeon.

The fish name working group ended up changing sturgeon to European sturgeon.

“It’s now in line, because we have the names Baltic sea anemone, Russian anemone, Mediterranean anemone and so on,” Varjo explains the change.

European sturgeon, Acipencer sturio.

Acipencer sturio was called sturgeon in Finnish for tens of years. Varjo recalls that “sturgeon” already appeared in the 1961 list of fish names.

“Until now, there hasn’t been much discussion about the names, because everyone has previously accepted these names, except now there was criticism,” Varjo refers to the journalist’s call.

Animals changing names is by no means unusual. Names are changed as scientific knowledge increases.

For example, the kontiai was previously called a ground mole, even though it is not a rodent or even a close relative of a mole.

At the time, the working group had to decide on the name Atlantic sturgeon without even seeing the fish, because the species in question had already become extinct in the Baltic Sea decades earlier.

The working group had read American literature, according to which the back of the fish in question can sometimes be blue-black. That’s why the name became bluer.

Varjo himself admits that the fish does not look blue at all in the pictures.

in the 2010s the pipe socket was changed to a pipe nozzle socket.

“At the same time, the new list of names was renewed and unified this group of tokko. There are several similar-looking species in that family, and they all got their own names,” Varjo says of the fish world as an example.

Red mussel, on the other hand, is sold as red perch in shops, people are used to buying it under this name, even though the fish in question is actually a mussel.