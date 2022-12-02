HS Environment | HS received the official’s memo and went through the calculation of threatened habitats

HS was able to use the same base material that the civil servant had used and ended up with a smaller area.

2.12. 18:24

Government crisis and at the heart of the dilution of the Nature Conservation Act in recent days has been a calculation according to which huge areas of commercial forest would be threatened by being rejected by wood buyers.

HS said yesterday that there is no calculation on paper or in any other form in written form, because the official had calculated the surface areas on the paper agenda of the meeting, which later ended up in the paper collection. In this way, it was impossible for others to evaluate or check the correctness of the calculation.

Read more: The official’s calculation influenced the central government’s desire to water down the Nature Conservation Act – it cannot be checked because it went to paper collection

Now the official in question has given HS a memorandum from the Ministry of the Environment, on the basis of which he had made his calculations. On Friday morning, he had gone through the folders on his computer.

“This memo was found in a folder with over two hundred documents that I hadn’t visited in over a year,” board advisor Vilppu Talvitie tells.

Using the memo, HS goes through how Talvitie has selected chapters from the background material. First, a recap of the events.

What article is it about?

The government proposed a section in the Nature Conservation Act that would have made it possible to regulate certain habitat types as endangered. The authority should then have taken these endangered habitat types into account in its decision-making.

However, the ruling party in the center broke away from the government’s own proposal and voted against this article together with the opposition in the parliament’s environment committee.

Read more: Opposition from the center also dropped the protection of streams from the Nature Conservation Act

What was the opposition about?

One of the reasons for the city center’s change of heart was the assessment that commercial wood lifters would no longer buy wood from such areas. This is sometimes referred to as “gray protection”.

According to the same estimate, “the area of ​​these habitat types that are regulated as endangered is more than 2 million hectares, and most of them are used for forestry”.

The estimate in question has been issued on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and was written by Vilppu Talvitie.

For HS, Talvitie later specified that out of more than 2 million hectares, approximately 1.5 million hectares were forest habitats. The idea of ​​the calculation was to show how the timber trade could run into difficulties in a large area.

HS’s assessment of surface areas

Talvitie had extracted from the information in the memorandum of the Ministry of the Environment surface areas that concerned woody habitats and from which wood buyers would presumably withdraw.

HS also tried to select areas with trees, which would now possibly be used as commercial forests.

HS was able to stimulate about 1.1 million hectares of such areas, which is clearly less than Talvitie.

Where do the differences come from?

The main explanatory factor between the different area estimates is the protected areas.

Some of the endangered habitat types are protected. So even wood lifters cannot withdraw from such areas.

Vilppu Talvitie had also included protected hectares in its calculations. The number of protected areas was marked in a visible memo, which Talvitie had used as the basis for its calculations.

In its calculation, Talvitie had considered 350,000–500,000 hectares of natural or similar canopy forests, even though the Ministry of the Environment’s memo regarding the canopy forests in question states that only 37,000–91,000 hectares of them are wood production forest land.

Are there other differences in the calculation methods?

There are other differences as well. Talvitie, for example, had included 300,000 hectares of groves in full, although there are, for example, 115,000 hectares of nutrient-rich fabric, where the organic layer is missing or is fabric humus. One characteristic of a truly valuable grove is a surface covered with mulch.

HS included groves with a loam surface as well as former fields that have been reforested as groves, but not these cloth soils.

In all other cases, HS included the full areas of each habitat type so that the potential economic forest potential is not at least underestimated.

That’s why, for example, 440,000 hectares of various ravens are included, although Talvitie only included 360,000 hectares of them. Fabrics with precious wood are also in the HS table, although forestry is probably not practiced in various oak or walnut scrub forests. Even the tar elders are included, although they are probably too wet to harvest.

Is HS’s calculation valid?

No. Absolutely not. The impact of endangered habitat types on forestry cannot really be calculated this way.

First of all, it cannot be thought that all endangered forested habitats are in commercial forest use and therefore in danger of being shunned by wood buyers.

Really valuable nature may have been limited to economic use for many reasons. The Forestry Act also lists particularly important habitats, which according to the law must be demarcated outside of forest areas.

And the proposed law section was not intended to cover all possible groves, ravens and kanka forests, but to make people notice the most valuable and natural objects.

“In other words, if endangered habitat types had already been converted to commercial forest use, then the proposed law would not even apply to them. A raven that has been drained into a commercial forest is not such a valuable piece of nature that it would exceed the alarm threshold of the proposed law,” says the group leader Anne Raunio Finnish Environmental Center from Syke.

Another thing entirely is that the entire endangered section is written to apply to the authority. The matter was formulated exactly like this: “The authorities must take endangered habitat types into account in their decision-making, following the provisions separately laid down in other legislation on the protection of nature values.”

Separately, in the section dealing with the effects of the law, it is said that “the section would not have direct effects, for example, on the forestry use of commercial forests”.

The purpose of the HS was therefore not to calculate the real effects on economic forests, but to see how the Talvitie had ended up on the 1.5-2 million hectares that were affecting the removal of the endangered section from the nature conservation law that was being reformed.

HS’s rough and very unscientific calculation is here: