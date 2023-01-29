HS Environment | HS on the hunt for feces: the samples reveal that Western Finland needs new wolf blood

In the Finnish winter, there are lots of excrement hunters, because wolf poop provides important information about a rare predator.

Are agreed that we will set off at dawn, but the day dawns slowly. Gray weighs on the landscape, and a hint of drizzle hangs in the air. The day before, it rained for hours.

We curse the weather for the first time in the morning, when we meet Seinäjoki Peurainneva at the beginning of a remote forest road.