HS Environment | Helsinki wants to expand the Nuuksio National Park

Helsinki wants to join its own recreational areas as part of the Nuuksio National Park.

Helsinki the city wants to connect its own recreation areas in Espoo and Vihti to the Nuuksio National Park. Helsinki’s recreation areas are located around Nuuksio.

The city is currently investigating the possibility of expanding the national park area in this way. The goal is to protect the rich natural values ​​of the areas and facilitate maintenance.

Residents’ views on the matter are now being surveyed in the Kerrokantasi survey.

The areas to be connected to Helsinki’s Nuuksio are recreational areas in Espoo’s Luuki, Salme, Karjakaivo and Pirttimäki. They are in the immediate vicinity of Nuuksio National Park. Together, the regions would form a significant and unified entity, the Helsinki press release states.

Nuuksio National Park is 5,518 hectares wide. Helsinki’s recreational areas, on the other hand, cover an area of ​​approximately 3,000 hectares.

The report is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

The number of visits to the national park is over 300,000 annually, and the number of visitors to recreation areas owned by the city of Helsinki varies between 50,000 and 200,000, with Luuk being the busiest of the areas.

With the possible expansion, the visitor pressure of Nuuksio could be distributed over a wider area and recreational use could be managed in a more sustainable way than at present. The goal would also be to secure sensitive nature values ​​and to have uniform rules for the regions.