HS Environment | Helsinki does not prohibit car advertising in outdoor advertisements

Politicians decided on Tuesday that Helsinki will not limit the content of advertisements more than the law requires.

Helsinki the city does not prohibit, for example, the advertising of gasoline-powered cars in its outdoor advertisements.

The politicians of the Urban Environment Board discussed the principles of outdoor advertising in public areas at their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The Left Alliance and the Greens presented an amendment that would have banned, for example, the advertising of all fossil fuels and air, road and sea vehicles that operate on them, with the exception of public transport.

The motion was lost by 6–7 votes.

The coalition, on the other hand, submitted that the guidelines would not prohibit the use of moving images in advertisements under strict conditions. This restriction would have mainly applied to the busiest roads, where the speed limit is over 70 kilometers per hour. Even this counter-presentation did not get enough votes behind it.

Politicians the advertising principles adopted are intended to replace and clarify several previous guidelines.

For example, the guidelines state that advertisements may be on streets and squares, but not in parks, for example. Moving images are allowed, although the now-approved proposal allows for a separate prohibition of moving images on the basis of traffic safety in some places.

On the other hand, outdoor advertisements may not be associated with, for example, sound or smell, and limits have been set for the brightness of their lights.

After the vote, Helsinki did not set any of its own restrictions on the content of advertisements. The law restricts some things, such as tobacco and alcohol advertising, but the city does not prohibit anything more strictly than this.

Instead, Helsinki’s politicians already are previously decidedthat the impact of products on the environment can be one criterion when tendering for outdoor advertising spots.

Correction 17.1. 11:07 p.m.: In the story, it was previously reported that the coalition had incorrectly stated that the guidelines would have prohibited the use of moving images in advertisements under strict conditions. However, the coalition proposed that the use would not be prohibited under strict conditions.