HS Environment | Helen has invested 250 million in Vuosaari’s new bio plant, but it may only be a temporary solution

The Helsinki energy company is preparing to reduce combustion-based heat and electricity production to a minimum in the 2030s.

31.1. 19:20 | Updated 31.1. 20:23

Vuosaari in the bioheat plant, the recycled wood cargo that arrived from Kerava slowly begins to move from the trailer to the underground conveyor belt. Driver Janne Vuori it follows from the small control room that the emptying is proceeding properly.

“I’ve seen all kinds, but compared to many other reception places, this one is good,” thanks Vuori.

His reputation is given to the project manager Antti Saikkonen to smile. Saikkonen has just explained to a group of journalists on a media tour how modern, modern and efficient Helen’s bio plant is.

“The drivers have praised how efficiently the cargo unloading is going.”

Helsinki’s energy company has invested 250 million euros in the plant, so it must function flawlessly. Heating in the facility started already in December, but the area is still a work site during the finishing touches.

The pitched roof fuel storage can hold 26,000 cubic meters of fuel: sawdust, recycled wood and forest chips.

There is a smaller silo-like warehouse next to the fuel storage with a flat roof, called a barn. There is a total of 31,000 cubic meters of storage space.

Tells much about the turmoil in the energy market, that Helen considers burning recycled wood, sawdust, bark and logging waste as part of the transitional solutions.

The goal is already in the 2030s to shrink the share of combustion-based production to around 15 percent. But before we get there, Helsinki homes and offices must be heated somehow.

In two months, the Hanasaari power plant will close, and coal burning will end in Salmisaari in 2024.

A total of 890 megawatts of coal-based heat production will be removed. The outgoing electricity generation capacity is almost 400 megawatts.

In December, Helen published program, where it identifies the steps that will be used in the Finnish capital in the coming years. It is also an answer to those who have doubted that Helsinki cannot possibly survive the green transition.

Helen’s in the work program, there will be more heat pumps utilizing waste heat, electric boilers, energy storage and sustainable bioenergy for heat production.

Both Salmisaaari and Hanasaari’s energy blocks have been fitted with 140 and 100 megawatt electric boilers, which are practically giant kettles. In addition, heat production continues in Salmisaari by converting the current coal-fired boiler to pellet-fired.

The new electric boilers are to be in use in the winter season 2024–25.

Construction of the seventh heat pump will start this spring at the Katri Vala heat pump plant. The last heat is recovered from the waste water of the people of Helsinki.

Far away in the 2030s, there will be a 17-kilometer seawater pipeline that could be used to bring constant-temperature seawater to Salmisaari for heat production.

Helen has also tested geothermal heat, but the drilling of a two-kilometer-deep thermal well in Ruskeasuo was stopped at 800 meters. The soil became so soft that drilling was no longer economical.

Fuel loads are weighed before unloading. Helen pays for cargo according to its quality. In the facility’s laboratory, for invoicing purposes, the moisture content of the fuel is tested, among other things.

Vuosaari recycled wood, sawdust, bark and forest chips will therefore arrive at the bio-heating plant for several more years, even though Helen has to carefully explain the origin of the fuel.

The cargo that arrived from Kerava on Tuesday is just one of the 60-70 trucks with trailers that turn into the facility’s gate every day. However, the share of recycled wood in the fuel is smaller than that of sawdust and forest chips.

Helen does not say where the fuel is bought, citing contractual confidentiality. The main procurement area is southern Finland, and the product is certified, which means that the protection of old forests should be taken into account in its production. If needed, you can buy a supplement from the Baltics.

When the 260 megawatt plant produces heat for the Helsinki district heating network at full capacity, the 31,000 cubic meters of fuel stored on the site are enough for 3–4 days’ needs.

“We’ll get through the long holiday weekend,” says Saikkonen.

Finishing work is still being done at the bio-heating plant. When operating at full capacity, the power plant produces 260 megawatts of heat for the Helsinki district heating network.

Vuosaari the A and B power plants, which were completed in the 1990s next to the biological plant, are also running, because the price of natural gas and oil is suitable again. Helen stopped using Russian natural gas already in 2022, when the contracts ended.

The purchase of Russian oil was interrupted by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Now gas flows to the plant through the Baltic Connector connecting pipe.

The biothermal plant does not produce electricity, but if it is ever desired, there is space on the plot and the plant is ready to install an electric turbine. Helen is also investigating the possibilities of fashionable hydrogen production in Vuosaari.

Vantaan Energia has long planned hydrogen production for its waste power plant, the end product of which would be synthetic methane suitable for the district heating network. The company is scheduled to make a production decision on the project this year.

Correction on January 31, 2023 at 8:20 p.m.: Corrected bio power plant into a bio heat plant.