HS Environment Halting the loss of nature by 2030 requires more forest protection and funding, says Minister Emma Kari

According to the Minister of the Environment and Climate, the starting point for achieving the 30% protection target is voluntary forest protection.

Natural loss halting by 2030 will require significant additional forest protection in Finland. Funding for the implementation of protection must also be secured, says the Minister of the Environment and Climate Emma Kari (error).

Finland has adopted the EU’s biodiversity strategy, according to which at least 30% of land and sea area must be strictly protected, 10% strictly. In addition, all remaining natural forests and old-growth forests must be subject to strict protection.

According to Kari, by approving the strategy, Finland is committed to its goals.

“Although the protection goal has not been granulated by member state, it is obvious that Finland must be able to do so at least. The commitment must be kept, ”said Kari in her current review of the state of Finland’s forests and nature loss on Wednesday.

“A lot has been invested in nature conservation during this term of government. Funding must not be limited to this, but must be basic, ”said Kari.

Finland should make its own commitment to implementing the biodiversity strategy by the end of 2022.

According to Kari, the starting point for taking the strategy forward is the voluntary protection of forests. It requires that Metso’s funding for the proven forest diversity program be secured.

“Finns want to protect their forests. It is essential to find funding for it, ”said Kari.

Metso’s popularity has surprised. The program has offered more properties, especially in northern, eastern and central Finland, than can be protected in terms of funding.

Kari considers it important that the forests of Northern Finland are also covered by voluntary protection.

“This opportunity should be permanent throughout the country in the future. More funding is needed to protect the forests, ”Kari said.

Additional investment is needed, especially in southern Finland. In southern Finland, the network of protected areas is fragmented and the protected areas are small, but on the other hand the diversity values ​​are higher than in the north.

According to Kari, halting the loss of nature requires more protection and more nature management measures in Finland. A broad-based working group has been set up to prepare for the implementation of the EU strategy and the implementation of the commitment, starting in early this year.

Forests are a key habitat for securing endangered species and halting the loss of nature, says the chairman of the Finnish Nature Panel, professor of ecology at the University of Jyväskylä Janne Kotiaho.

Finland’s biodiversity has deteriorated and the proportion of endangered species has increased over the past ten years.

According to Professor Janne Kotiaho, Chairman of the Finnish Nature Panel, significant additional investment is needed in forest protection in Finland, as the endangerment of forest nature has accelerated.

The situation is weak, especially in forests, where more than 30% of endangered species live. According to Kotiaho, their situation continues to deteriorate.

“Changes in forest habitats are the single biggest cause of endangerment of forest species. Significant additional investment is needed in forest protection, as the situation is getting worse all the time, ”Kotiaho said.

At the beginning of December, the Nature Panel published a report according to which the fulfillment of the EU’s biodiversity strategy and halting the loss of nature in Finland also require significant additional protection of forests. According to the panel, strict protection should begin immediately in the state’s old forests.