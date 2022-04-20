HS Environment Hair change and gangbang – HS shows WWF live broadcast of rare Baltic ringed seal

This time, WWF’s natural life comes from the Archipelago Sea, where the camera captures the trees of the Baltic seal.

Norppien there is a spring hair change going on in the annual cycle. The coat must be dry and the skin warm for the old hair to come off and the coat to regenerate. That is why ringed seals float on the land to dry.

The hair change can be followed for three days at HS, when HS shows the wrinkle of the environmental organization WWF on its front page.

Many people know that gray seals live in the Baltic Sea, but the Baltic seal is both rarer and lesser known. The Baltic ringed seal is stocky and small in size, but it is best distinguished from the hall by the shape of the head.

The Baltic ringed seal is a close relative of the Saimaa ringed seal. Where the Saimaa ringed seal lies on individual rocks, up to ten groups of Baltic ringed seals can be seen chirping in the archipelago sea.

Baltic ringed seal is an arctic species that is dependent on snow and ice for its nesting. The species is suffering from climate change. In the past, its position has also been reduced by fishing and environmental toxins in the Baltic Sea.

The Baltic ringed seal is abundant, especially in the Bay of Bothnia, but WWF’s camera captures one of the southern sub-stocks, the ringed seal in the Archipelago Sea. There are only a few hundred Baltic seals in the Archipelago Sea, which means that the population is small and can be described as endangered. As a whole, the species is defined in Finland as “to be observed”.

Archipelagic norppalive is part of WWF’s Nature Live.

According to WWF, Norppaliven is intended to provide nature experiences, raise awareness of the situation of the Baltic ringed seal and help with research.

Norppalive is implemented in collaboration with researchers at Turku University of Applied Sciences. With the help of the camera, the researchers will receive identification material for the project, where they will find out, among other things, the size of the seal population in the Archipelago Sea and the lifestyles of the seal. The purpose is, for example, to find out whether a ring could help by building nest canopies.