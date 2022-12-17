HS Environment | “First an abscess was found in my lungs” – Harmful spores are polluting the dry California soil

The drought is most severe in California’s Central Valley, where signs warn of running out of water. The school director would like to add warnings about the spores that pop up from the dried ground and make you sick.

Coalinga

Water is a condition of life. It is a condition for staying healthy. Now there is such a severe shortage of water in Coalinga, California that it becomes clear what all this obviousness means.

The dry land is dusty.

“First, an abscess was found in my lungs, which was thought to be pneumonia. Then heart symptoms were suspected, as there was tremendous pressure in the chest. It was really hard to breathe,” says the coalinga resident Lori Villanueva.

The abscess in the lung ruptured. Fluid accumulated in the pleura.

“Only then did we understand what it was all about. Getting treatment was delayed for months.”

It was so called valley fever, valley fever. It is caused by the spores of the coccidioides fungus, which grow when there is moisture and rise into the air when dry soil becomes dusty.

The dryness is visible in the trees in the town of Coalinga. School district superintendent Lori Villanueva had to undergo surgery after contracting valley fever, which researchers say is spread by the drought.

of California the state has already suffered 23 years of mega-drought. It means stern breast drought period for 1200 years.

The drought has reduced the state’s water reserves to a minimum. The amount of water used by people is predicted to decrease by another ten percent in California by 2040.

A third of California’s water comes from the mountains as meltwater. At the same time, nearly a third of the state’s land has been affected by forest fires. The conifer forest, disciplined by the drought, burns brightly.

Insufficient burned areas, on the other hand, affect melting. Spring always comes earlier, and more and more water evaporates before it reaches the groundwater.

of California The Central Valley is now the reddest in the drought maps, i.e. even drier than severe drought.

Surrounded by mountains, the valley has long been the world’s largest area of ​​prime arable soil, producing as much as a quarter of America’s food. But last year, 4,000 square kilometers of fields, or more than a tenth of the cultivated area, were left fallow due to lack of water. Farmers lost $1.1 billion in revenue, and 9,000 agricultural jobs were lost.

Coalinga, with 17,000 inhabitants, is an old coal town in the heart of the Central Valley, and it was feared that the water there would run out completely in the fall.

It didn’t end, but heat and drought have harsh consequences. One of the people talking about Coalinga is a mushroom.

The dry field is booming as the rodeo students of Coalinga’s West Hills College practice.

Coccidioides fungus is in the soil of the southwestern United States, parts of Mexico and South America. In dryness, more and more of it rises into the air and ends up in the body. It causes infections of the skin, bones, heart and central nervous system.

About 20,000 new cases of valley fever are reported in the United States each year, but the disease is probably underdiagnosed due to the wide spectrum of symptoms.

Now the number of cases of coccidioidomycosis in California is the highest in history. University of Berkeley research in authoritative In the Lancet says that the effect of the drought is undeniable.

In some areas of the Central Valley, the number of cases is now 15 times higher than 20 years ago, and according to the researchers, one must be prepared for the spread. They write that the impact of drought on infectious diseases has received too little attention in academic research.

The number of valley fever cases is increasing, especially in those areas where the changes in humidity and dryness are dramatic due to climate change. Soil cultivation, construction work, storms and earthquakes also expose you to spore pollen.

In addition to humans, the spores cause symptoms in cats, dogs, cows and other animals.

Lori Villanueva is superintendent of the Coalinga-Huron school district. He now has a long scar on his back, and part of his left lung has been removed. There was that abscess that ruptured.

Someone else’s knee has been taken away by valley fever, a third gets meningitis. For some, infection is fatal

The head of the school district, Lori Villanueva, is concerned about the health of school children. Sports lessons are held inside.

According to Villaneuva, the state of California is fully aware of the situation. The city is home to a state prison. It is usually not possible for a prisoner to refuse the placement assigned to him. But valley fever is a reason for refusal.

Coalinga’s parks and playgrounds are dusty brown. The school sports field can be watered once a week on Mondays.

Villanueva worries about the impact on children.

“There should be valley fever warning signs everywhere here,” he gestures around.

“The disease has affected every person I know in some way.”

Valley fever there are no warning signs, but the roadside boards display water-related requirements and prohibitions.

“Watering the yards is prohibited,” flashes the light board.

“Build dams, now.”

Water consumption has been cut for a decade, and water legislation has been undergoing drastic changes.

The lack of water is affected not only by a warming climate but also by a poor system.

The city of Coalinga made a crucial decision sometime in the 1970s. When neighboring cities entered into a water contract with the state, California, Coalinga was committed to federal water. Now the city is mired in water bureaucracy. There, the water flows past the town in the Coalinga canal, but it is not allowed to be taken. That would be stealing someone else’s earmarked water.

The Coalinga Water Canal flows past the town. Do not take water from it. That would be stealing someone else’s earmarked water.

Mayor Marissa Trejo says he is “the most hated official in town”. He is the one who draws up water use restrictions for the townspeople. The city’s water quota is determined annually on the first day of March.

“Last year, we were granted more water. This year it was announced that we won’t get an extra drop,” Trejo snaps.

According to him, the city is in the stranglehold of both the federal government and the state. The federal government does not supply the amount of water recorded in the contracts. The state does not enter into new water contracts, there is no groundwater, and the air is so dry that even condensation water cannot be collected.

City manager Marissa Trejo, who draws up water restrictions, says the water system shouldn’t be this difficult. “It has been made one.”

Saving is also expensive. Running the system with little water is not efficient, and fire safety is also reduced when there is not enough pressure in the pipes.

The water coming from the pipe is often ugly greenish or smells.

The only possibility to get more water is to pay for it on the open market, but the prices are tenfold and the bureaucracy even more ferocious.

Trejo says that one day’s sewage dumped into the ocean by the cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles would be enough for Coalinga for a year. He blames both the state and the federal government for not getting a new dam, even though it has been promised since the 1980s.

With everyone seems to have its own fault for the drought and water shortage. The Central Valley has both federal and state canals and dams, and water is sold by private and public operators.

“Look around you”, urges the director of the Coalinga Chamber of Commerce Scott Netherton. “Home prices are collapsing, businesses are collapsing and the place looks like the Wild West.”

According to Netherton, “the authority does nothing”.

“The state prison and hospital take 20 percent of the city’s water quota. They do have a green lawn, but the taxpayer’s front yard glows brown.”

Mayor of Coalinga Ron Ramsey again curses the fact that the canals built in the 1960s were routed elsewhere.

He has lived in the city all his life. Water has been brought by trucks and by train. There have been three taps in the houses: separately for drinking water, cold and hot.

Coalinga Mayor Ron Ramsey knows that it’s not a given that water will come out of the faucet.

Neighbors Bethany Grainer and Mary Blyth Jones check out the front yard sprayed green with the mayor of Coalinga’s lawn paint.

Ramsey has cut down a dozen redwoods in his yard, because they are water drinkers. At the stumps, stone gnats are now gnawing. He sprayed the front yard green with lawn paint containing aggregates and plant parts.

At the nearby 120,000-cow Harris Ranch, on the other hand, the lawn shines green and the garden’s freshly watered flower plantings flourish.

The farm has its own water contract, and the CEO actively lobbies the water authorities. Agriculture uses a full 80 percent of California’s water. The state’s wealthiest farmer uses more water than the entire city of Los Angeles.

It makes the surfaces of other water users tighten.

Every a city in California seems to be arguing over water contracts.

Then there are the million people who suffer when there is no clean, safe water. Let’s worry about the fungus, the spores of which swell from the drought and cause illness.

People blame each other, but there is hardly any disagreement about one thing.

Climate change deniers are few and far between in California. 70 percent of the state’s residents are of the opinion that climate change is visible in everyday life, and that the water problem has not been reacted strongly enough.