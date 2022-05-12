HS Environment Finnish forests are felled on grounds that have no scientific basis – Recent report quarrels over several climate claims

The Finnish Climate Panel investigated the claims related to forest utilization and their scientific basis. A recent report questions both the increased benefits of logging in the near future and the climate benefits of wood products and wood construction.

Even in the woods has its limits. Although a renewable resource, the forest cannot be exploited indefinitely if we want to curb climate change and maintain forest diversity.

Finland has the opportunity to utilize forests and achieve climate and diversity goals in line with Finnish and EU climate policy. But if you imagine that felling can be added quickly, both are compromised

This is the result of a recent report by the Finnish Climate Panel on the climate impact of forest use. It calls into question the long-term climate benefits of both increased logging and timber construction.

According to the report, increasing logging from the current level will not contribute to mitigating climate change if wood is used to make products like the current one. This applies to raw materials for the forest industry as well as wood products and fuels.

Felling significantly reduce forest drain for a long time.

As a result of additional felling, the carbon stock of forests and soils in forests will grow more slowly each year, at least for this century, if the level of felling were clearly lower.

“Increasing logging would create a significant carbon deficit compared to continuing at the current level,” says a member of the Climate Panel, a professor at the Finnish Environment Institute. Jyri Seppälä.

A carbon deficit arises when the felled wood is removed from the forests and the felling waste begins to decompose. At the same time, the future growth of trees otherwise in the forest will be lost.

“There is no climatic basis for increasing the intensive use of wood. On the contrary, it jeopardizes both climate and diversity goals, ”says Seppälä.

Moderate felling, on the other hand, makes it possible to reconcile climate objectives with the use of forests, according to the climate panel.

Seppälä emphasizes that the Climate Panel does not propose restricting logging. Instead, the increase and timing of logging should be considered in line with the precautionary principle in the overall climate response of the land use sector.

Wood products and energy can reduce fossil and process GHG emissions, but their benefits are small compared to the loss of carbon in the forest.

According to Seppälä, the average compensation benefits of wood products should be 3-4 times higher than before, before they can be used to justify additional felling.

Forests There are many claims and beliefs about the climate aspects of exploitation. For example, there are even completely opposite views on the effects of logging on the forest’s carbon cycle, depending on who is behind the claim.

In its report, the Climate Panel has sought answers to three arguments related to the climate benefits of forests.

The answer was sought to these questions: Do logging increase forest carbon sinks? Does the exploitation of forests achieve climate benefits by replacing fossil fuels and other materials that cause greenhouse gas emissions? Does increasing wood construction mean climate benefits?

According to the Synthesis Report, general claims and beliefs largely lack a scientific basis.

Fact The sink binds carbon from the air, the carbon store stores it in the forest Forests are important in mitigating climate change as trees and soils sequester carbon dioxide from the air. In a forest that acts as a carbon sink, the growth of trees binds more carbon than it is released back into the air. Carbon storage, in turn, stores carbon in the forest as carbon is stored in trees and soil. If the carbon stock increases, the forest will act as a carbon sink. If carbon stocks are reduced, the forest will act as a source of emissions. Carbon is released into the air from the forest, for example as a result of logging, peat extraction and decay. If carbon sequestration and storage are in balance, forest carbon storage will remain constant and carbon sequestration will be zero. See also When Neelie Kroes was still unknown

Claim 1: Logging increases carbon sinks in forests

The claim that forests often need to be felled in order to sequester carbon is incorrect, especially in the forest industry.

“The amount of wood removed from the forest reduces the forest’s carbon stock for a long time,” says Seppälä.

Last year, 75 million cubic meters of trunk wood were felled in Finland.

According to the Climate Panel, increasing logging permanently above current levels will reduce forest carbon sequestration every year for at least this century.

The large loss of carbon sink caused by felling is largely due to the fact that Finland’s forests are still young on average and the intensity of felling is high in relation to the growth of the stand.

“If the forests are felled too young while the growth of the trees is still continuing, the carbon sinks will weaken,” says Seppälä.

The cessation of Russian timber imports due to the war in Ukraine, among other things, puts pressure on more logging. About nine million cubic meters of wood were imported from Russia last year.

“If this amount is replaced with domestic wood, felling will become unsustainable,” says Seppälä.

The use of wood will also be increased by the new pulp mill to be built in Kemi, which will increase the need for wood by 4.5 million cubic meters per year.

Proposition 2: Climate benefits are achieved through the exploitation of forests

The Climate Panel is also looking for an answer to the question about the benefits of replacing wood products. The general perception is that the use of forests achieves climate benefits, as wood products store carbon and replace fossil fuels, which cause greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the report, this argument is not fulfilled either. Wood products and fuels such as the current one cannot compensate for the carbon sequestration losses caused by logging for at least 150 years.

“Some wood products do replace fossil fuels and fossil coal, but they are not enough to make up for the carbon shortage taken from the forest. The effects are really small compared to the lost carbon sink, ”says Seppälä.

According to the Climate Panel, focusing only on compensation benefits and carbon stocks in wood products creates a limited perception of the role of forest utilization in mitigating climate change.

Argument 3: Increasing wood construction brings climate benefits

According to Professor Jyri Seppälä, wood construction is currently the best use of wood and the utilization of forests, as long-term wood products sequester carbon and replace higher-emission construction products.

So far, however, only one-fifth of the trunk wood used in Finland ends up in long-term wood products.

There will also be no climate benefit if logging is added to the needs of timber construction.

However, wood construction products provide greater climate benefits than pulp products, the Climate Panel emphasizes in its report.

If the share of wood construction products in the production of the forest industry is increased without increasing the domestic felling level, the climate benefits can come quickly.

“The development of innovative solutions that are sustainable in the forest sector should be accelerated,” says Seppälä.

In the future, the benefits of wood construction will diminish rather than strengthen as manufacturers of competing materials reduce their carbon emissions. This is already visible in the concrete and steel industries.

Read more: Stopping climate change is a difficult but not a losing battle, says Markku Ollikainen, leader of Finland’s climate panel

Read more: Climate panel publishes assessment of government’s adequacy – Markku Ollikainen: There is a carbon neutrality path, but additional reductions of up to one million tonnes are needed

Read more: In Finland, rotting trees store carbon for up to hundreds of years: “Dead trees in the northern forests can be a globally significant carbon store,” says the professor.